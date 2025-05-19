Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Auto Sector Sees Growth In Passenger Car Output

2025-05-19 05:06:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan produced 1,824 passenger cars between January and April 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. This marks a substantial increase of 876 units or 92.4% compared to the same period in 2024.

