Kuwaiti Charity Constructs 175 Houses For Rohingya Refugees In Bangladesh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) constructed 175 houses with solar-powered utilities for 1,050 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, said a statement by the charity on Monday.
The IICO revealed in a statement that this charitable effort cost around USD 104,000, indicating that the aim was to protect Rohingya families and provide them with safe and environmental-friendly dwellings.
The design of the houses, made of bamboo, plastic, and cement, was meant to protect refugees from the elements, said the IICO, adding that each housing unit was built on an area of 16 square meters.
The Kuwaiti charity affirmed that it would to expand humanitarian partnerships with international organizations, saying that it signed with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2000 a MoU to help the Rohingyas and others across the globe. (end)
