Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Search Operation Underway In J & K's Rajouri After Suspicious Movement

2025-05-19 05:03:32
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – Security forces launched a search operation following reports of suspected movement in the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Monday.

A search operation in the forest belt of Poonch district is also underway.

Acting on information that a woman spotted three suspected persons in Nowshera area late Sunday night, a search operation was launched in the area, they said.

The operation is being carried out by a joint team of security forces, they said.

MENAFN19052025000215011059ID1109565467

