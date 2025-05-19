403
Brazil’S Consumer Market Paradox: Northeast’S Population Power Eclipses South’S Premium Spending
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Northeast region of Brazil has reclaimed its position as the country's second-largest consumer market in 2025, according to the annual survey by IPC Maps consultancy.
Northeast families will spend R$1.515 trillion ($265.8 billion) this year, representing 18.59% of Brazilian consumption. The South region follows closely at 18.51%, reversing their previous market positions.
Brazilian families will move R$8.151 trillion ($1.43 trillion) in 2025, showing a 3.01% increase from 2024. This shift reveals a complex economic story when examined through population demographics and spending patterns.
The Northeast commands 25% of Brazil's population with approximately 54.6 million residents, while the South region maintains a significantly smaller population base.
The Northeast's market size stems primarily from its population advantage rather than per capita spending power. The region benefits from government transfers, with about 10 million families receiving Bolsa Família benefits.
These payments inject R$6.4 billion ($1.12 billion) monthly into the regional economy. Early payment of the 13th salary to INSS retirees adds another R$15.76 billion ($2.77 billion) to Northeastern households.
The South region demonstrates higher market sophistication despite its smaller population. Cities in the South-Southeast interior grow economically at 5-10% annually, driven by diversified economies and strong agribusiness sectors.
The region maintains higher educational levels and greater industrial diversity, creating a more attractive environment for premium brands. Tourism plays a crucial role in the Northeast's economic revival.
The region generated R$4.56 billion ($800 million) in tourism revenue in 2023, capturing 39.6% of Brazil's total tourism income. International airports in the Northeast received 159,149 foreign visitors in early 2025, significantly higher than the 105,358 tourists during the same period last year.
Renewable energy investments further drive Northeast growth. Of the 76 wind farms installed in Brazil in 2024, 73 were located in the Northeast.
Approximately R$10 billion ($1.75 billion) was invested last year alone, with total investments between 2015-2024 reaching US$42 billion (R$237 billion).
The labor market shows positive trends across both regions. The Northeast's unemployment rate fell from 11.2% to 9.4% from 2023 to 2024, reaching its lowest level since 2014. Labor income rose by 10.3% last year, outpacing the national average of 7.6%.
Economic projections remain positive for both regions. Tendências consultancy forecasts the Northeast economy will grow by 2.2% in 2025, above the 1.9% expected for Brazil' entire GDP.
Long-term projections between 2027-2034 suggest the Northeast will achieve accelerated growth of 3.2% annually, exceeding the national forecast of 2.3%.
The contrasting market dynamics create different opportunities for businesses. The South represents a concentrated market of sophisticated consumers with higher purchasing power.
The Northeast offers significant volume potential with its larger population base, particularly for mass-market products and aspirational brands seeking growth.
