Juchain Global Ecosystem Summit Concludes Successfully In Bangkok: Service-Driven Web3 Vision Unveiled As Butterfly Protocol Launches

The event drew significant attention from Thai government officials, with several members of the Thai royal family in attendance, including Prince Ura-Tiwakorn and Prince Wangchai-Nawaroj. Government representatives expressed strong support for Web3 innovation and international collaboration, setting a collaborative tone for the proceedings.

The summit attracted over 3,000 in-person attendees and reached more than 100,000 viewers through global livestreams, demonstrating the significant industry interest in JuChain's ecosystem developments.

JuChain's Ambitious Growth Strategy

JuChain Growth Lead Jacky kicked off the main presentations with an overview of the "JuChain Ecosystem 10 Billion Co-Building Plan." He outlined JuChain's mission as a service-oriented blockchain incubated by JuCoin, designed to bridge centralized and decentralized systems while supporting billion-dollar value projects and fostering new assets and protocols on-chain.

Key technical advantages highlighted included JuChain's scalability, cost efficiency with transaction fees under 0.001 JU, full EVM compatibility reducing developer migration costs by 70%, and active developer community building through initiatives like the Jutopia hackathon.

Major Ecosystem Partnership Announcements

Ave Integration

Ave's Chinese Market Lead Jack announced their integration as one of the first mainstream trading platforms to connect with JuChain. As a leading on-chain aggregated trading platform integrating over 130 chains and 300+ decentralized exchanges, Ave brings institutional-grade trading infrastructure to JuChain users.

Notably, Ave serves as the exclusive data provider for Binance Wallet and Binance Alpha, bringing their proven data analysis and trade execution capabilities to deliver CEX-level on-chain trading experiences within the JuChain ecosystem.

WOW EARN as Official Ecosystem Wallet

WOW EARN General Manager Joseph announced their platform's appointment as the official wallet for the JuChain ecosystem. With over 3 million users, WOW EARN integrates DeFi, SocialFi, GameFi, and secure communication tools, offering a comprehensive Web3 gateway.

The platform's innovative Proof of Engagement (PoE) mining mechanism and unique membership program provide new models for ecosystem interaction and user growth, simplifying access to the JuChain ecosystem for mainstream users.

JAMM Trading: Native AMM DEX

JAMM Swap's Jim Li presented their vision for Asset Issuance 2.0, introducing JAMM Trading as JuChain's native AMM DEX designed specifically for diverse asset issuance needs. The platform features scalable on-chain referral systems, highly modular trading mechanisms, and value-returning tokenomics designed to support the ecosystem's growing variety of new assets.

JuCoin's Service-Driven Vision

JuCoin Ecosystem Brand Lead Mumu delivered a comprehensive presentation on "JuCoin 2025 Global Brand Ecosystem Strategy & Futures Trading Global Partnership Program," articulating JuCoin's unique positioning as the world's first service-driven Web3 exchange.

Rather than functioning merely as a trading pipeline, JuCoin aims to create an inclusive ecosystem ocean that connects B2B and B2C services. The platform offers comprehensive support for projects including incubation, technical consulting, policy solutions, and liquidity injection, positioning itself as a "free city-state" for ecosystem builders.

Key strategic initiatives unveiled include:



Three-Tier Ecosystem Empowerment System : Global Partnership Program, Regional Agent Program, and Token Zone Curator Program

Conqueror Roadmap : Strategy for accelerating global influence $100 Million Ecosystem Fund (JULabs) : Supporting ecosystem development and innovation

The presentation outlined JuCoin's evolution from trading terminal to value hub to ecosystem cosmos, demonstrating their commitment to sharing ecosystem benefits with the community through decentralized governance.

Butterfly Protocol: A New Paradigm for Digital Assets

The summit's climax came with the official global launch of the Butterfly Protocol. In a ceremonial moment, key speakers placed their hands on the launch device as a countdown began, culminating in the beautiful butterfly animation blooming across screens, marking the official debut of JuChain's flagship protocol.

Butterfly Strategy Committee Chief Advisor Mark provided an in-depth analysis of the protocol's innovative design. Butterfly addresses the dual needs of asset security and growth in the current crypto market through its unique "dual-wing" architecture:

Left Wing - Stability Anchor : Utilizes a portion of user principal as insurance reserves, combined with the innovative "Cocoon Protection Layer" mechanism to provide robust asset protection.

Right Wing - Power Fuel : Channels remaining funds into a "Liquidity Rocket Engine" that pursues value appreciation through efficient strategies, targeting sustainable daily compound growth of 1-3%.

"Butterfly Protocol represents more than just a technical breakthrough," Mark explained. "It embodies our commitment to users - ensuring their assets remain both secure and positioned for growth in the Web3 ecosystem."

Looking Forward

The successful summit demonstrates JuChain's comprehensive approach to building a service-driven Web3 ecosystem. Through strategic partnerships, innovative protocols like Butterfly, and a commitment to community-driven growth, JuChain is positioning itself as a leader in the next generation of blockchain infrastructure.

As Ecosystem Brand Lead Mumu noted in closing: "A single tree cannot make a forest. The power of our ecosystem partners has been instrumental in JuCoin's growth. We warmly welcome more partners to join us in building this ecosystem and creating a prosperous future together."

With the Butterfly Protocol now live and expanding ecosystem partnerships, JuChain continues to advance its mission of making Web3 technology more accessible, secure, and valuable for users and developers worldwide.

About JuCoin : Founded in 2013, JuCoin has evolved into a comprehensive service-driven crypto ecosystem spanning over 30 countries with more than 12 million users. The platform integrates exchange services with JuChain blockchain infrastructure, JuChat social platform, and innovative protocols like Butterfly.

About JuChain : JuChain is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed as a service-oriented platform that bridges centralized and decentralized systems. With low transaction costs and full EVM compatibility, JuChain provides optimal infrastructure for next-generation Web3 applications.

SOURCE JuCoin