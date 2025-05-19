Three Arrested In Assam For Pro-Pakistan Activities
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Monday in his post on X that three anti-nationals have been apprehended. The arrested individuals were identified as Rupsan Ali, Roshid Mondol alias Abdur Roshid, and Raju Sheikh.
Ali was arrested in Kokrajhar while Mondal and Sheikh were taken into custody from Goalpara and South Salmara, respectively.
CM Sarma further said in the post that the Assam Police were "strictly monitoring the digital space".
With these three arrests, a total of 71 people have been arrested in the state for their pro-Pakistan stand. Among the 71 arrested, the most prominent is the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam. He was the first person to be arrested in the state for the "pro-Pakistan" stand.
Aminul Islam, an AIUDF MLA from Assam's Dhing Assembly constituency, was arrested on May 1 on sedition charges following his provocative statement regarding the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.
In a video clip circulated on social media, the AIUDF leader is heard claiming that the Pahalgam and Pulwama attacks were part of a "government conspiracy".
Aminul Islam said, "Six years ago in Pulwama, when the RDX blast happened and 42 soldiers died, I said on that day that the Pulwama blast happened at the behest of a conspiracy of the Central government, and it was a conspiracy to win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls."
He added that in the Pahalgam case, the BJP has been peddling that the terrorists asked about religion and then opened fire only on Hindus. "But the victims said that the terrorists opened fire without asking about anybody's name, and I doubt that the nexus which was involved in the Pulwama attack in which RDX was used, is behind the Pahalgam incident," he said.
"If the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government does not conduct a fair investigation into the incident and tries to bring a division between Hindus and Muslims, I would believe that this incident happened because of a conspiracy," Aminul Islam said, while 'blaming' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
However, AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal distanced himself from his party legislator's comments. Ajmal said, "AIUDF stands with the government. The terrorists have no religion, and those who spread terrorism are against Islam."
