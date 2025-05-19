Vietnam Embassy Commemorates 135Th Birth Anniversary Of President Ho Chí Minh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Vietnam in Qatar yesterday held a press gathering to highlight the life, revolutionary career, and the exemplary moral legacy and personality of President Ho Chi Minh.

The event was held on the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of the Vietnamese leader.

Speaking at the gathering, Ambassador of Vietnam to Qatar H E Nguyen Huy Hiep said that distinguished Ho Chí Minh was not only his intellect but also his exemplary ethical character-his purity, humility, and simplicity.

For him, the Ambassador said, the revolutionary ethics were not something abstract, but rather a series of specific, practical, and sincere actions.“He lived modestly, without seeking fame or material wealth, without regard for social status, always close to the people and rooted in their welfare,” Hiep noted.

He said President Ho Chí Minh's entire life stands as a testament to the unity between words and actions, between thought and deed, between his responsibility to the nation and his compassion for humanity.

Hiep noted that even as the President of the country, he lived in a simple stilt house, grew his plants, mended his clothes, and ate simply, just like any worker.

He said that this simplicity was not born out of scarcity, but was a reflection of a deep life philosophy, measuring human value by authenticity.

The Ambassador said that in a modern world facing a crisis of trust, moral decay, and cultural divisions, Ho Chí Minh's thoughts and example continue to guide the Vietnamese people.

Hiep noted:“He reminds us that sustainable development cannot be separated from culture and ethics; a great leader must first and foremost be a sincere, humble, and selfless person. Ho Chí Minh is not only a spiritual asset to the Vietnamese people but also a precious legacy of humanity.”

He said that President Ho Chí Minh was not only a steadfast fighter for national independence, but also an astute international activist, always prioritising peace and dialogue.

For him, the Ambassador said,“Peace was not a sign of weakness, but a courageous and visionary choice. He repeatedly sent letters and telegrams to the French government and Western politicians, expressing his goodwill to establish a relationship of equal cooperation and friendship.”

The Ambassador said,“The revolutionary leader witnessed numerous patriotic movements rising up against French colonialism, only to be defeated due to the absence of a correct revolutionary path. That is why, from a very young age, he made the decision to travel abroad in search of a path to national salvation.”

Hiep noted that during nearly 30 years living and working in various countries, he undertook many occupations, actively participated in revolutionary movements around the world, and - most importantly - never ceased to fight for the independence and freedom of his nation.