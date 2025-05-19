Finastra To Sell Treasury And Capital Markets Division To Apax Funds

LONDON, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications, and funds advised by Apax Partners LLP ("Apax"), a leading global private equity advisory firm, today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Finastra intends to sell its Treasury and Capital Markets ("TCM") business unit to an affiliate of Apax. Upon completion of the transaction, TCM will be rebranded and operated as a standalone business.

With a client base of over 340 financial institutions, TCM is a trusted enabler of risk management, regulatory compliance, and capital markets operations. Its suite of software products – most notably Kondor, Summit, and Opics – supports front-to-back trade lifecycle management, risk, compliance, and operations. Built on decades of intellectual property and long-standing client relationships, TCM is deeply embedded in the global banking ecosystem.

The sale of TCM will streamline Finastra's portfolio and generate capital for reinvestment to enhance the company's position as one of the world's leading software providers to financial services companies. Finastra remains focused on serving its diversified and established customer base in over 135 countries, offering deep domain expertise and best-in-class technology to many of the world's leading financial institutions and corporations.

"This sale marks an important milestone for Finastra that will help further launch our next phase of growth with a focused suite of mission-critical financial services software," said Chris Walters, CEO at Finastra. "It will provide capital to accelerate our strategy and reinvest in our core business, while providing our award-winning TCM platform with the backing of an experienced, long-term technology investor to support its continued success moving forward."

As an independent company working in partnership with the Apax Funds, TCM will be able to invest further in new product development, marketing and technology infrastructure to meet its customers' evolving needs. The Apax Funds will support TCM in sharpening strategic and operational focus, enhancing customer experience and accelerating technological advancements, including strengthening the company's cloud offering.

"TCM is a robust, mission-critical platform with leading functionality and an impressive customer base," said Jason Wright, Partner at Apax. "We see significant potential to invest in technology, talent, and customer relationships to accelerate innovation and growth as a standalone company, drawing on our 25 years of experience scaling global software companies."

Gabriele Cipparrone, Partner at Apax, said: "We're excited to partner with the TCM team as the business begins a new chapter as an independent organization. With the backing of the Apax Funds, we expect TCM to benefit from accelerated innovation and enhanced operations, delivering even greater value to its clients."

Funds advised by Apax have a long history of investing across the application software industry. Notable investments include Paycor HCM, Zellis Group, ECi Software, OCS / Finwave, Azentio, EcoOnline and IBS Software. The Apax Funds also have extensive experience in supporting corporate carveouts in the software space.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and the completion of information and consultation processes with employee representative bodies, where required. Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Evercore served as lead financial advisor to Finastra and Vista Equity Partners and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor. Perella Weinberg Partners also served as a financial advisor to Finastra. Deutsche Bank served as financial advisor to Apax and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett served as legal advisor.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial services software applications across Lending, Payments, Treasury and Capital Markets, and Universal (retail and digital) Banking. Committed to unlocking the potential of people, businesses and communities everywhere, its vision is to accelerate the future of finance through technology and collaboration, and its pioneering approach is why it is trusted by 8,100 financial institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra .

About Apax

Apax Partners LLP is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For over 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of c.$80 billion. Apax Funds invest in companies across three global sectors: Tech, Services, and Internet/Consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. For further information, visit . Apax is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.



SOURCE Finastra

