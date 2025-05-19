Lalamove Enters UAE To Provide Instant Delivery Solutions Connecting Smes And Driver Partners

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Marking its 14th global market entry spanning Asia, Latin America to spur further growth in EMEA region

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 May 2025 – Lalamove, the leading on-demand delivery platform, has officially launched operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a strategic entry into its 14th global market and a significant expansion within the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region with full service coverage across Dubai and drop-offs in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, Lalamove leverages innovative technology to connect users with driver partners and vehicles instantly.

Lalamove Enters UAE to Provide Instant Delivery Solutions

Instant matching and reliable delivery solutions empower SMEs to scale efficiently

With small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) contributing 40% of the UAE's GDP, Lalamove recognises their vital role in driving growth, especially with the rise of e-commerce. By offering instant, reliable logistics solutions, Lalamove empowers businesses to scale efficiently. Features like multi-stop orders with real-time tracking simplify delivery routes, while a wide range of vehicle options, from cars to 1-ton and 3-ton pickup trucks, handle deliveries of all sizes, helping businesses reduce logistics costs and meet growing consumer demand.

Paul Loo, Chief Operating Officer of Lalamove

“The UAE has long been a pivotal global trading and logistics hub, connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa. The Lalamove team is thrilled to bring our proven model to the UAE, customized to meet the unique local needs. By leveraging our advanced technology, we aim to empower SMEs and create earning opportunities for driver partners. Our ability to adapt to local nuances enables us to implement tailored strategies for each market, delivering scalable, agile logistics solutions that drive growth for the local economy,” said Paul Loo, Chief Operating Officer of Lalamove .

Empowering driver partners with perks and support

Lalamove addresses a long-standing issue in the logistics sector by efficiently connecting driver partners with delivery opportunities across Dubai. Lalamove offers a flexible income stream for driver partners, who can enjoy greater discretion in arranging their personal work schedule. This streamlined and transparent approach ensures that driver partners can maximise their time and earnings while SMEs benefit from instant and affordable delivery services.

Beyond connecting driver partners to extra earning opportunities, Lalamove is also committed to offering a diversity of perks for driver partners. This includes bonus earnings for completing missions, and opportunities to boost extra income through vehicle stickers. Additionally, driver partners can earn more through the Referral Program, which offers unlimited bonuses for inviting others to join Lalamove.

For more details about Lalamove, please visit