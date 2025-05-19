403
Slovak Premier describes anti-Russia sanctions as ‘plague’
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has criticized the European Union's latest sanctions on Russia, calling them a “plague” that harms the EU more than Moscow. Speaking to Slovak broadcaster STVR, Fico condemned the EU's decision to impose a 17th round of sanctions, which target nearly 200 Russian oil tankers accused of operating as part of a "shadow fleet" outside Western insurance systems. The move came just days before peace talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed in Istanbul — their first direct negotiations in three years.
Fico argued that the sanctions have proven ineffective, claiming Russia has successfully adapted to them, while EU member states bear the economic fallout. He reiterated his opposition to Brussels’ punitive policies and said he would back a national referendum on rejecting EU sanctions if such a vote were proposed. Moreover, he vowed to veto any new restrictions that could negatively impact Slovakia’s economy.
Earlier this month, Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. He stressed that diplomacy remains the most viable path to peace, pointing to potential talks between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump as crucial for ending the conflict.
Despite a breakthrough in Istanbul — including a major prisoner exchange and plans for exchanging ceasefire proposals — some EU nations have continued to push for tougher measures against Russia. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, for example, urged intensified economic pressure to "suffocate" the Russian economy.
Since taking office in 2023, Fico has pursued what he describes as a “constructive” and pragmatic approach to Russia. In a recent video message reflecting on his visit to Moscow, he emphasized the importance of cooperation over confrontation: “Europe needs Russia, and Russia needs Europe.”
