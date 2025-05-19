Center Showcases Islamic Culture Through VR Experience At Doha International Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center participated in the 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) as part of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' official pavilion.

The Center's booth welcomed a diverse range of visitors from multiple nationalities, offering them an engaging glimpse into Islamic culture through a variety of multilingual publications. The materials - available in Arabic, English, Urdu, Tagalog, and several other languages - introduced guests to the values, teachings, and practices of Islam in an accessible and respectful manner.

A standout feature this year was the Virtual Reality (VR) experience titled“A Journey Through Time to Makkah.” This immersive digital journey allowed visitors to explore the historical and spiritual significance of Makkah, tracing its transformation from the time of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to the modern era. Using high-resolution visuals and narrated guidance, users could virtually walk through the Grand Mosque, witness the rituals of Hajj and Umrah, and gain insight into one of the holiest sites in Islam.

The innovative VR installation captivated visitors of all backgrounds, especially non-Muslims, by offering a rare opportunity to experience the sacred city of Makkah in a deeply engaging and educational way. It served as a bridge for intercultural understanding, using technology to foster empathy, curiosity, and respect.

Through its presence at the fair, the Center reaffirmed its mission of promoting Islamic values and intercultural dialogue by merging tradition with modern tools.

The initiative reflects Qatar's broader commitment to advancing cultural literacy, peaceful coexistence, and religious understanding in today's interconnected world.