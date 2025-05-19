Cannes Film Festival Nostalgia - 'OUR MAN IN CANNES - THE DAVID BLAKE STORY'

Photos at Monavale, Homestead included: L-R Robert Tait (holds portrait Edward Lear) , Sam Miller, The Wizard of New Zealand (holds portrait Napoleon) - Davey Round: as Narrator voices Jean Cocteau, The Wizard of New Zealand: Narrator & voice of Emperor N

David Blake during filming at the Paradiso Restaurant, Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes

David Blake on the terrace at the Carlton Hotel, Cannes

Veteran & industry insider David Blake Biopic - a wild ride through the history of cinema in Cannes, attending every Festival du Cannes since 1968.

- David BlakeCANNES, APLES DE MARITIME, FRANCE, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Monavale Homestead, Christchurch, NZThis year New Zealand director Samuel Miller arrives at Cannes with film industry insider Biopic - "OUR MAN IN CANNES - THE DAVID BLAKE STORY" (Documentary Feature Film for Cinema) - about Cannes history, Hollywood & London.The team of NZ Actors and Narrators including Davey Round, Robert Tait & the Wizard of New Zealand worked on the project, filming at last years festival .The documentary follows the life of erstwhile London producer, sales agent & Hollywood veteran DAVID BLAKE who is well known & has been on the Croisette at Cannes every year since 1968.The behind the scenes documentary chronicles the history of the Cannes Film Festival & producer David Blakes incredible access to the best parties & glamour in Cannes, Los Angeles, New York & London for over 50+ years.David Blake, born in Trin Comalee, Sri Lanka in 1948, takes us into the history, glamour & mystique of Cannes - a unique journey to the heart of the entertainment beast & it's political/cultural roots.Blakes stories dive inside the Hotel Du Cap, continuous Martinis & Andy Warhol's at Studio 54 in New York, the ANZACS at Cannes, regularly lunching with Donald Trump, Dr Who & the Daleks, The Bolting brothers & Lord Goodman at British Lion & Shepperton Studios, Joan Collins as "THE BITCH", John Belushi & "GODZILLA", Peter Sellers, the student riots in Cannes of 1968, Ismail Merchant & James Ivory, with Merchant Ivory "REMAINS OF THE DAY" & "A ROOM WITH A VIEW", Jullian Lennon & Oliver Rothschilds parties plus industry heavy weight Alfred Hitchcock.The New Zealand narrators also chronicle Cannes history; Napoleon, Cote de Azur, painters Edward Lear, Cezanne, Jean Cocteau, Miro & Picasso at the La Colombe d'Or & the surprising Cannes history of British Chancellor, Lord Henry Peter Brougham & Vaux of Cumbria on the borders of Scotland.Dramatisation Scenes were shot in Christchurch, NZ with locals standing in for L.A. & Cannes scenes - shooting being completed in Cannes, London, Los Angeles & Christchurch New Zealand.Sam Miller said: "For cinephiles & those who love the history & behind the scenes of the movies in Cannes; this film is a must see; the history is just so deep & rich; it's staggering" The film is heading for premieres in London, Venice Italy, Sydney Australia & New Zealand.The film screener is at this years Festival de Cannes (Cannes Film Festival) 14th -24th of May. Trailer:Photos at Monavale, Homestead included: L-R Robert Tait (holds portrait Edward Lear) , Sam Miller, The Wizard of New Zealand (holds portrait Napoleon) - Davey Round: as Narrator voices Jean Cocteau, The Wizard of New Zealand: Narrator & voice of Emperor Napoleon, Robert Tait: Narrator & voice of Chancellor Lord Henry Brougham & Vaux, plus painter Edward Lear.

Sam Miller

Woodglen Studios

