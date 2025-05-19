Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites: Thunderpick Is Ranked As The Best Sports Betting Site In MN In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Looking for the best Minnesota sports betting site in 2025? Join Thunderpick, the sports betting site offering live bets, quick payouts, and great bonuses

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Minnesota sports betting sites gain traction, esports betting is capturing the attention of fans across the state. With the legalization of sports betting in 2025, enthusiasts now have access to a variety of platforms, but Thunderpick stands out as the premier choice for esports betting. Offering a comprehensive range of esports markets, competitive odds, and a user-friendly interface, Thunderpick has quickly become the go-to platform for Minnesota bettors looking to wager on their favorite competitive gaming events.







Whether you're a seasoned bettor or new to the scene, Thunderpick provides the tools and resources to enhance your betting experience. In this guide, we'll explore why Thunderpick is the best sports online betting site in Minnesota, how to get started, and what bonuses and markets are available to you.

Why Thunderpick is The Best Sports Betting Site in Minnesota

Among Minnesota sports betting sites, Thunderpick excels in esports betting for several compelling reasons:



Extensive Esports Markets : With coverage of popular titles like CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, and more, Thunderpick ensures that bettors have access to a wide range of betting options.

Competitive Odds : Thunderpick provides some of the most competitive odds in the industry, maximizing potential returns for bettors.

User-Friendly Interface : The platform is designed for ease of use, with intuitive navigation on both desktop and mobile devices.

Secure and Fast Transactions : Supporting multiple cryptocurrencies and traditional payment methods, Thunderpick offers quick and secure deposit and withdrawal options.

Live Betting : Real-time betting on live events allows users to place wagers as the action unfolds, adding to the excitement.

Attractive Bonuses and Promotions : From a generous welcome bonus to weekly races and daily giveaways, Thunderpick keeps the rewards coming for its users. VIP Program : The VIP lounge offers exclusive benefits for loyal customers, including personalized service and special perks.



These features combined make Thunderpick the top choice for sports online betting in Minnesota, setting it apart from other Minnesota sports betting sites.

Thunderpick, the Best Minnesota Sports Betting Website Overview









With the legalization of sports betting in 2025, Minnesota has embraced the growing popularity of esports betting. Esports, or competitive video gaming, has a massive following, and betting on these events has become increasingly popular. Thunderpick, as a leading online platform, has positioned itself as the top choice for Minnesota bettors interested in esports.

Unlike traditional sports, esports offer year-round events and a global audience, providing continuous best bonus sports betting opportunities. The state's regulatory framework ensures that betting is safe and fair, with platforms like Thunderpick adhering to strict standards. As esports continue to grow, Minnesota bettors can look forward to a vibrant and dynamic betting landscape, with Thunderpick at the forefront.

How to Get Started with Thunderpick for Sports Betting in Minnesota

Getting started with Thunderpick for esports betting in Minnesota is straightforward and can be done in a few simple steps:

and hit the "Join" button.: Go to the Thunderpick website (Thunderpick) using your desktop or mobile device. The site is optimized for both, ensuring a smooth experience.: Click on the "Sign Up" button and fill in your details, including your email address and a secure password. You may also need to provide some personal information for verification purposes.: After signing up, you'll need to verify your account. This typically involves clicking on a link sent to your email or entering a code sent to your phone.: Once your account is verified, you can deposit funds into your Thunderpick account. The platform supports various payment methods, including credit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. Choose the method that suits you best and follow the prompts to complete your deposit.: Thunderpick often offers welcome bonuses to new users. Make sure to check if there's a bonus available and follow the instructions to claim it.: Navigate to the esports section of the site. Here, you'll find a list of upcoming and live esports events across various games. Click on the event you're interested in to see the available betting markets.: Select the market you want to bet on, choose your stake, and confirm your bet. You can also set up notifications for live betting to stay updated on the latest odds and events.: Remember to bet responsibly. Set limits on your deposits, losses, and session time to ensure that betting remains a fun and enjoyable activity.

By following these steps, you'll be ready to start betting on your favorite esports events with Thunderpick.

Minnesota Sports Betting Bonuses to Claim at Thunderpick









Thunderpick offers a variety of bonuses and promotions that enhance the betting experience for Minnesota users:

Welcome Deposit Bonus in Thunderpick



New users can enjoy a 100% match on their first deposit up to €600.

Weekly Races



Participate in weekly races where you can compete against other bettors for cash prizes. These races add an extra layer of excitement and competition to your betting experience.

Daily Giveaways in Thunderpick



Registered players can take part in daily giveaways, offering additional rewards and chances to win prizes.

Monthly Gift Cards



Loyal players are rewarded with monthly gift cards, providing ongoing incentives to continue betting with Thunderpick.

Reload Bonuses



Regular players can claim reload bonuses on subsequent deposits, boosting their betting bankroll.

Special Esports Quizzes



Thunderpick hosts special esports quizzes on their Discord channel, where participants can win prizes by testing their knowledge of esports.

VIP Lounge



For high rollers and loyal customers, Thunderpick offers a VIP lounge with exclusive benefits, including a personal VIP manager and other perks.

These promotions make Thunderpick an attractive choice for both new and experienced bettors looking to maximize their winnings, setting it apart from other Minnesota sports betting sites.

Best Sports Games Events to Bet on Thunderpick

NBA



The NBA is one of the most exciting basketball leagues in the world, bringing together elite athletes, intense rivalries, and jaw-dropping moments on the court. From buzzer-beaters to highlight-reel dunks, every game delivers something memorable. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just starting to follow the action, the energy and passion are undeniable. With teams stacked with talent and unpredictable outcomes, the NBA offers nonstop entertainment and keeps fans coming back for more. It's more than just a league - it's a global basketball culture.

NHL



The NHL delivers fast-paced, hard-hitting action that keeps fans on the edge of their seats. With skilled players, intense rivalries, and incredible goals, hockey in the NHL is unlike any other sport. Every game is a blend of speed, strategy, and pure grit, whether it's a tight defensive battle or a high-scoring showdown. From jaw-dropping saves to sudden-death overtime thrillers, the NHL never fails to excite. It's a sport where momentum can shift in seconds, making every match a must-watch for true sports fans.

MLB



Major League Baseball (MLB) is a classic American pastime known for its blend of skill, strategy, and tradition. Each game offers a unique experience filled with powerful home runs, smart pitching, and thrilling plays that can turn the tide in an instant.

Whether it's a close pitcher's duel or a big offensive inning, MLB showcases the patience and precision that make baseball so special. The league's rich history and passionate fan base add to the excitement, making every game a celebration of the sport's enduring appeal.

La Liga



La Liga is one of the most thrilling football leagues in the world, famous for its skillful players and passionate fans. The competition features some of the best teams and iconic clubs, known for their attacking style and technical brilliance. Every match is filled with excitement, from breathtaking goals to tactical battles on the pitch. Whether it's a fierce rivalry or a surprising upset, La Liga delivers top-quality football that keeps supporters hooked. It's a showcase of talent, passion, and tradition that truly defines Spanish football.

KBO



The KBO League is South Korea's premier baseball competition, known for its energetic atmosphere and passionate fans. Games are filled with fast-paced action, exciting plays, and plenty of home runs. The league combines strong pitching with aggressive hitting, creating a dynamic and entertaining experience for spectators. Fans love the lively stadiums, team chants, and close-knit community feel that make every game special. The KBO offers a unique blend of skill and enthusiasm, making it a must-watch for baseball lovers looking for something fresh and exciting.

Most Popular Esports Betting Games on Thunderpick









Thunderpick offers a diverse selection of esports betting markets, catering to the interests of Minnesota bettors. Some of the most popular include:

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is Valve's modern take on the legendary first-person shooter, now powered by the Source 2 engine. This upgraded version brings enhanced visuals, improved performance, and the same intense, team-based gameplay that made the franchise a staple in competitive gaming.

Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the series, CS2 delivers a refined experience that stays true to its roots. Below are some of the top live events you can catch and bet on right now at Thunderpick.

PGL Astana 2025



PGL Astana 2025 is shaping up to be one of the standout Counter-Strike 2 events of the year, uniting some of the best teams from around the globe on a premier esports stage. Renowned for its top-notch production and electric crowd energy, PGL consistently delivers thrilling matchups and unforgettable highlights. This time, the tournament heads to Astana-a city quickly making its mark in the esports world, adding a fresh and exciting vibe to the international circuit.

Expect high-stakes action, passionate fans, and all the intensity that comes with top-level CS2 competition.

IEM Dallas 2025



IEM Dallas 2025 is a key highlight on the Counter-Strike 2 calendar, drawing top-tier teams and fans alike to one of North America's most passionate esports hubs. Known for its fierce competition and lively crowd, this event promises high-intensity matches and unforgettable moments. With its signature blend of elite gameplay, top-notch production, and that unmistakable Dallas energy, IEM continues to set the standard for CS2 tournaments.

Expect epic clashes, surprise upsets, and the kind of excitement that keeps fans coming back for more.

BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025



BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025 is gearing up to be a milestone event in the Counter-Strike 2 competitive landscape, bringing Major-level excitement straight to the heart of Texas. BLAST is known for delivering next-level production and immersive stage experiences, and the Austin edition is set to continue that tradition. With the world's elite teams vying for one of the most coveted titles in CS2, fans can expect high-pressure plays, unforgettable highlights, and an electric crowd atmosphere that only a Major can deliver.

League of Legends (LoL)

League of Legends (LoL) is a fast-paced 5v5 strategy game from Riot Games, where players take on the roles of powerful champions in a fight to dominate the map and take down the opposing team's Nexus. Known for its strategic depth and ever-evolving gameplay, LoL has built one of the largest and most passionate esports communities in the world, maintaining its status as a global gaming phenomenon.

LCK 2025



LCK 2025 (League of Legends Champions Korea) continues to lead the way in professional League of Legends, featuring South Korea's top-tier teams and unmatched competitive intensity. Renowned for its methodical playstyle, sharp mechanics, and fierce rivalries, the LCK remains a pillar of the global LoL esports ecosystem. Every match is a masterclass in strategy and execution, offering fans a front-row seat to some of the finest gameplay in the world.

With a rich history of producing world champions, the LCK consistently delivers high-stakes action and unforgettable storylines each split.

LPL 2025



LPL 2025 (League of Legends Pro League) captures the fast-paced, high-octane style that defines Chinese League of Legends. Home to some of the world's most aggressive and mechanically skilled teams, the LPL is known for its unpredictable games, constant action, and edge-of-your-seat excitement. Each split brings fresh rivalries, rising stars, and bold plays that keep fans coming back for more.

With its deep talent pool and fiercely competitive spirit, the LPL remains a powerhouse in the global LoL esports scene, blending chaos and brilliance like no other region.

LTA North 2025



LTA North 2025 (League of Legends Championship of the Americas – North) is quickly establishing itself as a rising force in the competitive LoL landscape. This tournament serves as a stage for both up-and-coming talent and veteran teams to showcase their skills in high-stakes battles. Focused on strengthening the northern region's esports presence, LTA North delivers a dynamic mix of innovative strategies, regional pride, and thrilling matchups.

As the competition heats up, fans can look forward to standout performances, growing rivalries, and a glimpse at the next generation of League of Legends stars.

LEC 2025



LEC 2025 (League of Legends EMEA Championship) continues to be a standout in the global LoL esports scene, spotlighting the best teams and talent from across Europe and beyond. Renowned for its creative strategies, strong individual play, and unpredictable outcomes, the LEC consistently delivers a thrilling mix of competition and entertainment. Each season is packed with intense rivalries, breakout performances, and moments that keep fans engaged from start to finish.

Backed by a passionate fanbase and top-tier production, the LEC remains a driving force in shaping the future of professional League of Legends.

Dota 2



Dota 2 is a widely acclaimed multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game where two teams of five go head-to-head in a strategic battle to take down the enemy's Ancient. With its vast roster of unique heroes and intricate gameplay mechanics, Dota 2 demands teamwork, sharp decision-making, and deep game knowledge. Every match is a blend of fast-paced action and tactical depth, making it a favorite among competitive gamers and esports fans alike.

DreamLeague 26



DreamLeague 26 is a major highlight on the Dota 2 tournament circuit, drawing some of the world's top teams to compete at the highest level. Known for its thrilling matches and high-stakes competition, DreamLeague consistently delivers exciting gameplay and unforgettable moments. The event showcases a blend of strategic depth and flawless team coordination, making every game an edge-of-your-seat experience for fans.

Continuing this legacy, DreamLeague 26 provides a stage where rising stars can make their mark and seasoned teams can assert their dominance on the global scene.

FISSURE Universe



FISSURE Universe has rapidly earned its place as a standout event in the esports scene, uniting top-tier players and rising stars in a highly competitive environment. Celebrated for its energetic community and strong competitive atmosphere, the tournament delivers a mix of fresh talent and veteran experience. Viewers can look forward to tightly contested matches, smart strategies, and no shortage of memorable plays.

As its reputation continues to grow, FISSURE Universe stands out as a must-watch event for fans and a key battleground for players aiming to leave their mark on the esports world.

European Pro League



The European Pro League is a cornerstone of the Dota 2 competitive scene in Europe, featuring top-tier teams battling for regional dominance. Renowned for its high-caliber gameplay and tactical depth, the league offers a stage where seasoned pros and emerging talent alike can shine. Every match is a showcase of coordination, skill, and strategic brilliance, making it a must-watch for fans of the game.

As a key part of the esports ecosystem, the European Pro League not only drives regional competition but also paves the way for teams aiming to make their mark on the international stage.

Valorant

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter developed by Riot Games, where two teams face off in intense objective-based matches. Blending sharp gunplay with distinct agent abilities, the game rewards coordination, strategic planning, and individual skill. Its dynamic gameplay and focus on teamwork have made Valorant a favorite among competitive players and a growing force in the global esports scene.

VCT 2025



VCT 2025 (Valorant Champions Tour) stands as a premier event in the Valorant esports calendar, bringing together the world's top teams to compete for glory and a coveted championship title. Renowned for its nail-biting rounds and deep tactical gameplay, the VCT consistently delivers high-stakes action and unforgettable highlights. Fans can look forward to perfectly timed clutches, seamless team coordination, and standout plays from some of the game's brightest stars, all set against the backdrop of elite-level competition.

VALORANT Challengers 2025 EMEA



VALORANT Challengers 2025 EMEA serves as a crucial battleground for rising stars across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, offering ambitious teams the chance to break into the global spotlight. Known for its high-stakes matches and tactical intensity, the tournament showcases the region's emerging talent and fierce rivalries. Viewers can expect explosive plays, sharp coordination, and edge-of-your-seat moments throughout the competition.

As the gateway to top-tier international events, VALORANT Challengers EMEA remains an essential proving ground for teams looking to rise through the ranks and make a lasting impact on the global Valorant scene.

VALORANT Challengers 2025 Japan



VALORANT Challengers 2025 Japan shines a spotlight on the top-tier talent emerging from Japan's Valorant scene. This high-stakes tournament brings together the country's best teams as they battle for regional supremacy and a shot at competing on the global stage. Known for its rapid pace and strategic finesse, the event features a compelling mix of rising contenders and seasoned pros. Fans can expect electrifying gameplay, tight team coordination, and clutch performances throughout.

More than just a competition, this tournament plays a key role in elevating the Japanese Valorant ecosystem and showcasing the region's growing influence in the international esports arena.

VALORANT Challengers 2025 Korea



VALORANT Challengers 2025 Korea stands as a pivotal event in the country's ever-evolving Valorant ecosystem, bringing together the nation's top teams in a fierce fight for regional dominance. Renowned for its mechanically gifted players and high-intensity matchups, the tournament showcases a dynamic mix of rising stars and established pros. Audiences can expect rapid-fire action, smart tactical plays, and clutch moments that define elite-level competition.

Beyond the thrill of the matches, this tournament plays a crucial role in shaping Korea's competitive future and offers a key stepping stone for teams aiming to make their mark on the international Valorant stage.

Thunderpick is a leading platform for esports enthusiasts, offering a diverse selection of tournaments to bet on, including all the major events across games like Valorant, Dota 2, and CS2. With competitive odds, live betting features, and an easy-to-navigate interface, Thunderpick provides a dynamic and engaging way for fans to connect with the action and support their favorite teams in real time.

Our Recommended Esports Bets at Thunderpick

When betting on esports with Thunderpick, consider these popular bet types:

Moneyline



Simply bet on which team will win the match. This is the most straightforward bet and is ideal for beginners.

Handicap



For matches where one team is heavily favored, handicap bets level the playing field by giving the underdog a virtual head start. This adds excitement and can offer better odds.

Totals (Over/Under)



Bet on whether the total number of kills, maps, or other statistics will be over or under a set number. This requires analyzing team performances and game dynamics.

Prop Bets



These are wagers on specific events within a match, such as which team will win the first map or which player will get the most kills. Prop bets add an extra layer of engagement.

Live Betting



Place bets during the match with odds that update in real-time. Live betting allows you to react to the game's progress and make more informed decisions.

Each of these bet types offers different levels of risk and reward, allowing bettors to choose according to their preferences and knowledge of the game.

Final Verdict: Thunderpick is the Best Choice for Sports Betting in Minnesota

In conclusion, for Minnesota betting sites with a sign-up bonus, Thunderpick is unmatched in sports betting. Its extensive range of markets, competitive odds, user-friendly interface, and attractive bonuses make it the top choice for both new and experienced bettors. With the legalization of sports betting in 2025, Thunderpick has quickly established itself as the leading platform for sports enthusiasts in the state.

Whether you're looking to bet on major tournaments or lesser-known events, Thunderpick provides the tools and resources to enhance your betting experience. Don't miss out on the action-sign up with Thunderpick today and start enjoying the thrill of sports betting in Minnesota.

Disclaimer: Esports betting involves risk and is intended for adults aged 18 and over. Please gamble responsibly. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute betting advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is sports betting allowed in Minnesota?

A: Yes, sports betting is legal in Minnesota as of 2025. Just be sure to use licensed platforms like Thunderpick for a safe experience.

2. What esports games can I bet on with Thunderpick?

A: Thunderpick lets you bet on popular esports like CS:GO, Dota 2, LoL, Overwatch, Valorant, and more, with constantly updated tournaments.

3. How do I deposit funds on Thunderpick?

A: Log in to Thunderpick, go to deposits, select your payment method (credit card, bank transfer, or crypto), and follow the instructions.

4. Is Thunderpick safe for Minnesota bettors?

A: Yes, Thunderpick is safe for Minnesota bettors, using strong encryption and following strict regulations for fair and secure play.

5. Can I bet on esports from my mobile device?

A: Absolutely. Thunderpick's website is fully optimized for mobile use, allowing you to place bets on the go from your smartphone or tablet.

Disclaimer: Esports betting involves risk and is intended for adults aged 18 and over. Please gamble responsibly. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute betting advice.

