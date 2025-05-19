'Spies For Pakistan' Arrested In India: Who Are They? A Youtuber, A Post-Graduate Student, A Smuggler Today News Data-Next-Head

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least eight people have been arrested - three in Haryana, four in Punjab and one in Uttar Pradesh - on suspicion of espionage. They were accused of“spying” for Pakistan as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan over the last month. Here's all you need to know about the eight people arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan:

1. Jyoti Malhotra

Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber with thousands of followers, was arrested by the Haryana Police from Hisar for allegedly spying for Pakistani agencies.

Jyoti Malhotra was interrogated for allegedly passing information to the Pakistani side. She allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish , in Delhi, travelled to Pakistan twice, and shared sensitive information.

Her YouTube channel and Instagram account have 3.77 lakh subscribers and 1.33 lakh followers respectively She has made a total of 487 videos so far. She has described herself as a 'Nomadic Leo Girl', 'Wanderer Haryanvi Punjabi' and 'purane khayalon ki modern ladki' on her YouTube channel, PTI reported.

According to reports, her social media shows she has a keen interest in bike riding and solo travel. Malhotra has travelled extensively across India and foreign countries, including Pakistan, Bhutan, Indonesia, and China.

Police said that Pakistani intelligence operatives were allegedly developing Jyoti Malhotra as an "asset".

Devendra Singh, a resident of Mastgarh Cheeka village in Kaithal, Haryana, was also arrested for allegedly passing information to the Pakistan army and ISI during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

He is reportedly a 25-year-old post-graduate student from Kaithal . According to PTI, he was pursuing a Master's degree in political science from a college in Punjab .

During the investigation, it was learnt that Singh had gone to Pakistan on pilgrimage in November last year. During the visit, he allegedly came in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and remained in touch with them even after his return, police said.

Singh was arrested after an FIR was registered against him on Sunday for uploading photos on social media with weapons, police said.

3. Armaan

Twenty six-year-old Armaan was arrested in Haryana's Nuh on Saturday (May 17). Police accused him of sharing information related to the Indian Army and other military activities with Pakistan through an employee posted at the High Commission of Pakistan in Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a suspected Pakistani spy in Tanda town of UP's Rampur on Sunday. He was accused of working for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).

Shahzad is from Moradabad, the ATS was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. He allegedly smuggled cosmetics, clothes, spices and other goods illegally across the India-Pakistan border.

"Under the guise of smuggling, he worked for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI," the Uttar Pradesh ATS said on Sunday. "Shahzad has shared confidential information related to India's security with the agents of ISI," the ATS said in a statement.

5. Guzala and Yameen Mohamad

The Punjab Police arrested two persons, including a woman, from Malerkotla district in Punjab for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission.

Those arrested were identified as Guzala and Yameen Mohamad, both residents of Malerkotla, the Hindustan Times reported. Guzala is a 32-year-old widow from Malerkotla, India Today reported.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Malerkotla, Gagan Ajit Singh was quoted as saying that acting on credible intelligence, accused Guzala was arrested for leaking sensitive information regarding the Indian Army movements to a Pakistan-based handler.

Based on disclosures made by her during interrogation, a second conduit identified as Yameen Mohamad was also identified and taken into custody, he added.

Guzala revealed that she was doing it in lieu of money and the accused Pakistani official sent her ₹30,000 in two transactions - ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 - through UPI (unified payment interface).

6. Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih

On May 4, the Punjab Police arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar to Pakistan intelligence operatives.

The accused were identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih. Rural Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh told news agency ANI.

Singh said information was received about Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih being in touch with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives. They allegedly leaked information about sensitive installations.“We have arrested them both and recovered a lot of data from them,” Singh said.

SSP Singh added, "They had one more partner, Harpreet, who brought them in touch with the ISI, and we will bring him from Amritsar Jail on a production warrant. One NDPS case was already registered against him."

7. Nauman Ilahi

A few days ago, a 24-year-old youth, Nauman Ilahi, was arrested in the Panipat district of Haryana for allegedly supplying sensitive information to some individuals in Pakistan.

Nauman Ilahi (24) hailed from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh. He worked as a factory security guard and is accused of supplying sensitive information to Pakistan. Illahi has studied till Class 10, the family said.

Ilahi was reportedly staying with his sister, Zeenat, and brother-in-law, Irfan, in Hali Colony in Panipat. Zeenat and Irfan, however, told reporters that Illahi mostly stayed at the factory or headed to his Kairana home.