Rain Alert! IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall With Thundersqualls In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And THESE States Till May 24 Today News Data-Next-Head

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather alert on Sunday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across various parts of the country.

According to the official release, intense showers are expected along the west coast, including Karnataka, Konkan, Goa and Kerala, as well as nearby areas of Peninsular India, till 24 May 2025.

Check IMD predictions here:South India

Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over various states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till 20 May; Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and North Interior Karnataka till 24 May; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from 20 to 22 May; Rayalaseema from 18 to 20 May; and South Interior Karnataka from 18 to 21 May.

In addition, areas including Coastal Karnataka from 20 to 22 May, South Interior Karnataka till 20 May, and North Interior Karnataka from 19 to 22 May are expected to receive very heavy rainfall. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Coastal Karnataka on 20 May, IMD said.

The IMD has also warned of thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, over Konkan and Goa from 20 to 23 May, Madhya Maharashtra till 20 and 23 May, and Marathawada on 20 May.

North India

Isolated hailstorms are likely over Himachal Pradesh on 19 May and Uttarakhand on 19 and 20 May. Other areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, will also see isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds till 20 May.

“There is an orange alert for rain in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand today and tomorrow,” said the IMD.

The Uttarakhand Police has requested that the pilgrims going on the Chardham Yatra travel carefully, consider the weather, and call 112 in case of any emergency, ANI reported.

In Delhi, the weather will be partly cloudy with very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Northeast India

In Northeast India, heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh from 18 to 20 May, Assam and Meghalaya until 24 May, and Tripura and Nagaland from 18 May.

Assam and Meghalaya may experience isolated, very heavy rainfall during the period till 20 May.

Northwest India

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh from 18 to 20 May and over Uttarakhand from 18 to 24 May.

IMD further predicted isolated hailstorms are expected in Himachal Pradesh on 19 May and in Uttarakhand on 19 and 20 May.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand on 23 and 24 May, IMD said.

IMD said,“Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated areas of Jammu & Kashmir on 18 May and in West Rajasthan from 18 to 22 May. Hot and humid weather is expected to persist in Odisha on 18 and 19 May.”

Warm night conditions are also likely in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan on 18 and 19 May. Strong dust-raising winds are also likely in parts of West Rajasthan on 18 and 19 May, said IMD.



Heavy rainfall is expected across multiple states until May 24, impacting daily life and agriculture.

Thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-70 kmph pose a risk of property damage and safety hazards. Isolated hailstorms in northern regions could lead to crop damage and affect local economies.

