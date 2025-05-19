Israel-Palestine War: Is A Ceasefire On The Horizon? Netanyahu Signals Gaza War Exit Plans Today News Data-Next-Head
“Under the prime minister's direction, even at this hour, the negotiating team in Doha is working to exhaust every possibility for a deal - whether according to the Witkoff outline or within the framework of ending the war, which would include the release of all hostages, the exile of Hamas terrorists, and the disarmament of the Gaza Strip ,” the Netanyahu's office said, according to news agency ANI.Also Read | Trump's alleged Gaza relocation plan to Libya & US Embassy in Tripoli's denial
The reference to the“Witkoff outline” points to a proposal attributed to US special envoy Steve Witkoff. It reportedly envisions a phased approach beginning with a temporary ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages, followed by reciprocal measures such as the release of Palestinian security prisoners and continued talks aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire.Shift from previous stance
Until now, Netanyahu has rejected any permanent ceasefire that does not dismantle Hamas's military and governing capabilities. His previous stance only allowed for a limited pause of about 45 days, contingent on the release of around 10 hostages.
Netanyahu's office reaffirmed that any final agreement must meet Israel's long-standing war aims: "The release of all hostages, the exile of Hamas terrorists, and the disarmament of the Gaza Strip." The statement also credited Netanyahu 's combined strategy of "military and diplomatic pressure" for having already secured the return of 197 hostages.
"The government is doing everything possible to return the 58 remaining captives," it added.Also Read | Who is Muhammad Sinwar? Hamas leader found dead in Gaza tunnel
Agreement within the governing coalition was not unanimous. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvi rejected the notion of a framework for ending the war that does not result in Hamas's defeat. "A framework to end the war without defeating Hamas - will not arise and will not happen," he wrote on social media platform X.A framework to end the war without defeating Hamas - will not arise and will not happen.
