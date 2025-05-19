WHO 78 Convenes To Tackle Global Health Challenges, Pandemic Preparedness

GENEVA, May 19 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The Seventy-eighth session of the World Health Assembly (WHA78 ) begins Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, under the theme“One World for Health”.

The high level global forum on May 19-25, will bring together senior country delegates among them health ministers as well as key stakeholders to address critical health priorities and chart the course for international cooperation in a rapidly evolving global health landscape.

This year's theme underscores the World Health Organisation's (WHO) enduring commitment to solidarity and equity, highlighting that even in unprecedented times, everyone, everywhere should have an equal chance to live a healthy life.

According to a statement by WHO, the consideration of the Pandemic Agreement will be highly anticipated during the WHA78. The agreement is a landmark proposal developed over three years of intense negotiations by the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body, composed of all WHO Member States.

“The adoption of the agreement is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to safeguard the world from a repeat of the suffering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal will be the second ever presented for approval under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, which gives Member States the authority to reach agreements on global health.” The statement read.

WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus noted that the Pandemic Agreement can make the world safer by boosting collaboration among countries fairly in the preparedness, prevention and response to pandemics.

“This year's World Health Assembly will be truly historic with countries, after 3 years of negotiations, considering for adoption the first global compact to better protect people from pandemics,” said Dr Tedros.“The Pandemic Agreement can make the world safer by boosting collaboration among countries fairly in the preparedness, prevention and response to pandemics.”

If adopted, the agreement will become only the second accord approved under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, which grants Member States authority to establish international conventions on health matters.

In addition to the Pandemic Agreement, WHA78 will focus on sustainable financing where Member States will consider a scheduled 20pc increase in assessed contributions the membership fees, towards the next Programme Budget 2026–2027 (PB26-27).

The PB26–27, also for approval by the Health Assembly, is the first full biennium under WHO's Fourteenth General Programme of Work (GPW14), WHO's strategy for global health for 2025–2028.

“The Programme Budget for 2026–2027 was under consultation by Member States, to prioritize activities and adjust the budget to the current financial realities, by reducing it by 22%, to US$ 4.267 billion, from the original proposed budget of US$ 5.3 billion,” read the statement.

The reprioritization of WHO's work, including cost-saving measures and budget adjustments, will also apply to the current year, 2025 with the aim of focusing on WHO's core work and increase efficiency.

The reprioritization is a critical step to aligning WHO's resources with the most urgent global health needs and getting health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) back on track.

On Tuesday, May 20, there will be a high-level pledging moment for the Investment Round , where Member States and philanthropies are expected to announce funding for WHO.

Delegates will also assess progress made over the past year, including the 2024 Results Report , the final review of outcomes under the Thirteenth General Programme of Work and its“Triple Billion” targets: one billion more people benefiting from universal health coverage, one billion more better protected from health emergencies, and one billion more enjoying better health and well-being.

With global health systems still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and new threats on the horizon, WHA78 is expected to shape the trajectory of international health policy for years to come. As countries gather in Geneva, all eyes will be on whether global leaders can seize this moment to foster cooperation, strengthen institutions, and ensure health equity for all. - NNN-AGENCIES