Minister Of State Meets Spain, Singapore Envoys

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met separately with Ambassador of Spain to Qatar H E Alvaro Renedo Zalba (pictured), and Ambassador of Singapore to Qatar H E Pong Kok Tian, yesterday. During the meetings, they discussed bilateral cooperation and relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to several topics of common concern.

