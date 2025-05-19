Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State Meets Spain, Singapore Envoys


2025-05-19 03:02:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met separately with Ambassador of Spain to Qatar H E Alvaro Renedo Zalba (pictured), and Ambassador of Singapore to Qatar H E Pong Kok Tian, yesterday. During the meetings, they discussed bilateral cooperation and relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to several topics of common concern.

