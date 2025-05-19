Attorney General Opens In-House Training On Cyber, Drug-Related Crimes
Doha, Qatar: Attorney General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi has opened an in-house training on modern methods to counter cyberspace and drug-related crimes.
The event is being organised by the Public Prosecution in cooperation with Italy's Siracusa International Institute for Criminal Justice and Human Rights. In his opening remarks H E Al Nuaimi said the gathering is part of continuous, high-level, qualitative training for Public Prosecution members in a bid to hone their skills and enhance their legal capabilities to confront all types of modern crimes.
He added that the Public Prosecution is working to establish strategic partnerships on judicial and legal training with prestigious international think tanks to continuously raise the level of competence of its members. Meanwhile, President of the Siracusa International Institute for Criminal Justice and Human Rights Jean-Francois Thony hailed the event in a recorded speech as a distinguished achievement and the first fruits of the partnership with the Public Prosecution.
