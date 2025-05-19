India’S Manufacturing Sector Increasingly Attractive To Global Investors: S&P Global
While manufacturing value added accounts for a modest 17.2 per cent of the country's real gross domestic product (GDP), the government has implemented targeted policy interventions to build domestic manufacturing capacity and strengthen India's role in global supply chains.
Beyond the near-term impact, therefore, India can benefit from the increasing trade protectionism, which may catalyse supply-chain diversification, according to the report.
India is poised to maximise opportunities as the global trade and cooperation environment evolves. The country has grown visibly in size, scale and international impact over the past three decades and is on track to become the world's third-largest economy by fiscal 2030-31.
As economies adapt to evolving trade dynamics and tariff challenges, India can capitalise on this momentum for accelerated manufacturing growth and greater global supply-chain integration, said the report titled“India Forward: Transformative Perspectives”.
The country is also focusing on alternative energy sources to create a cleaner, self-reliant transport future.
Adoption of biofuels is a part of this push. Biofuels offer a triple-win solution to the country's growing need for sustainable energy sources amid rising environmental concerns - by addressing energy security, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and enhancing income opportunities for the agricultural sector, said the report.
India is also set to pursue a path where energy security meets revenue security. Recent regulatory changes present an opportunity as India looks to enhance crude oil exploration and development to achieve self-sufficiency.
It has moderate dependence on external trade for growth, which cushions it somewhat from ongoing shifts in global trade and tariff policies, though it is not immune to the rising trade protectionism, said the report.
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment