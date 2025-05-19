Irayple Empowers Semiconductor Innovation At METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025

iRAYPLE at METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From May 14th to 17th in Malaysia, iRAYPLE showcased its state-of-the-art innovations at METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025, a premier exhibition focusing on key sectors such as semiconductor, automation, and machinery. The exhibition provided a stage for iRAYPLE to showcase its cutting-edge technologies in autonomous mobile robotics and machine vision, reinforcing its commitment advancing precision and efficiency in semiconductor manufacturing and other key sectors.AMR Innovations for Intelligent Material HandlingThe C006 and C150 latent AMRs provide scalable automation for handling a wide range of loads in logistics operations. The C006, with a 60kg load capacity and speeds up to 3.0m/s, is ideal for narrow aisles and fast-moving operations in 3C and warehouse industries. The C150, supporting a 1500kg load capacity, is optimized for various types of vehicles. Both models feature laser SLAM and visual fusion navigation, along with fast battery swapping and WiFi/5G connectivity, ensuring flexible, real-time control for diverse logistics needs.The FP150 counterbalance forklift AMR, capable of carrying up to 1500kg, is designed for narrow aisles as small as 3100mm. It offers 360°safety detection, laser fusion vision, and natural navigation with ±10mm precision, making it ideal for precise, reliable material handling in confined spaces. This solution elevates operational efficiency, ensuring safe and smooth material transport in high-demand settings.Smarter Code Reading for Higher Precision and EfficiencyIn addition to autonomous mobile solutions, a new generation of code readers was showcased, setting new benchmarks for reading efficiency and precision. The R3000 Series , designed for small field-of-view (FOV) applications, delivers reliable performance in confined spaces, making it an excellent choice for tasks that require space efficiency.For more complex environments, the R4000 Series incorporates artificial intelligence to ensure fast and accurate decoding of both 1D and 2D barcodes, even under challenging conditions. It adapts seamlessly to a variety of logistics settings, making it a versatile tool for supply chain automation.AI-Powered Machine Vision Technologies for Industrial InspectionThe SS5000 Series Vision Sensor and the Large Area Scan Series offer superior machine vision solutions tailored for diverse industrial inspection needs. The SS5000 Series integrates a high-performance AI processing chip, built-in zoom lens, and versatile illumination options, which is suitable for a variety of complex detection scenarios at medium and long distances. Its user-friendly web-based interface and 1 Gbps Ethernet connectivity ensure seamless integration into existing systems.Moreover, the Large Area Scan Series provides ultra-high-resolution imaging (ranging from 5 MP to 604 MP) and high frame rate with advanced ISP algorithms and thermoelectric cooling, making it ideal for detailed inspections in sectors like EV, photovoltaic, and semiconductor manufacturing. Together, these series deliver a scalable, high-precision machine vision system adaptable to a wide array of industrial applications.Empowering Semiconductor Precision for Smarter Logistics and Smarter VisionAt METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025, iRAYPLE demonstrated its commitment to advancing semiconductor precision through smarter logistics and vision solutions. With a focus on AI-powered solutions and autonomous technologies, iRAYPLE enables manufacturers to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and adaptability in their operations. As smart manufacturing continues to evolve, iRAYPLE's innovations are shaping a new future of logistics and vision to drive the next era of production excellence.About iRAYPLEiRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

