What's Next For Gold? Joe Dinapoli Shares 2025 Forecast With EBC Financial Group

THAILAND, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, trade tensions, and ongoing geopolitical shifts, global investors are turning once again to gold as a reliable hedge. On 7 May 2025, Fintrade Club, in collaboration with EBC Financial Group , hosted a special seminar titled“Analysing Gold Trends for 2025 with The DiNapoli Method”, featuring an exclusive session with legendary technical analyst Joe DiNapoli, the creator of the DiNapoli Levels and a veteran trader known for his deep expertise in Fibonacci-based strategies.

Applying the DiNapoli Method to a Volatile World

In a wide-ranging presentation and live interview, DiNapoli shared his market outlook for gold in 2025, interpreting global macroeconomic pressures through the lens of his proprietary technical method. Joined by Mr. Monchai Kongthanapakdi, a leading DiNapoli mentoring expert in Thailand, the session offered attendees a detailed breakdown of gold's projected movement using time-based DiNapoli Levels across annual, quarterly, and daily charts.

DiNapoli described gold as retaining its position as a“safe haven” amid intensifying global risks. He cited a convergence of crises-including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, rising tensions in South Asia, and U.S. fiscal instability-as key factors supporting the metal's bullish trajectory. With the U.S. national deficit expanding into the trillions annually, DiNapoli questioned the sustainability of dollar dominance and emphasised the appeal of gold as a store of value.

Technical Insights: Short-Term Swings, Long-Term Strength

While affirming a long-term bullish trend, DiNapoli cautioned that heightened volatility may soon define gold's behaviour, projecting daily price fluctuations as high as $500 per ounce. Despite growing investor interest in alternative assets-such as the Chinese yuan, Japanese yen, or digital currencies-he reinforced his conviction:“There is no safer place than gold.”

That said, DiNapoli tempered expectations of extreme upside targets. While optimistic about gold's gradual ascent, he placed only a 10% probability on gold reaching $10,000 per ounce, contrasting with the more popular speculative narratives. Instead, he identified the $3,720–$4,200 range as a significant medium-term resistance zone and advised traders to be patient and wait for pullbacks before re-entering the market.

Turning Bearish on Equities for the First Time in Years

The session also touched on broader market dynamics. DiNapoli revealed that he has begun building short positions in global equities, marking a notable shift in his portfolio strategy. This is the first time in years he has adopted a bearish stance on stock markets. While he refrained from offering specific projections for Thailand's stock exchange due to limited local data, he suggested it would likely follow broader global market movements.

Engaging with the Trading Community

Following the seminar, a media session was held with DiNapoli and Monchai Kongthanapakdi, offering journalists and key opinion leaders (KOLs) the chance to dive deeper into trading methodologies and market implications discussed during the event.

The event concluded with a clear message: in uncertain times, systematic analysis and disciplined strategy remain essential. For both new and seasoned traders, the DiNapoli Method continues to serve as a valuable tool in understanding market behavior-particularly as gold asserts its role in a rapidly shifting financial landscape.

EBC Financial Group's involvement in this seminar reflects its continued commitment to supporting education and transparency in trading. With a global presence and deep roots in financial market research, EBC regularly engages with industry leaders and expert practitioners to create meaningful dialogue for the trading community across Asia and beyond.

