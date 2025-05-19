CM Nitish Kumar Launches Major Agricultural Initiatives In Bihar, Unveils Krishi Mobile App

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 19 (IANS) In a landmark move to boost agriculture and empower farmers in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday launched a series of major initiatives at Krishi Bhavan in Mithapur, Patna.

The centrepiece of the event was the launch of the Kharif Mahabhiyan 2025 and the unveiling of the Bihar Krishi Mobile App, a digital platform designed to transform the way farmers access government schemes and agricultural services.

Billed as a one-stop solution, the app enables farmers to apply for schemes, track their application status, and access a digital passbook -- just like a bank passbook -- that records all scheme-related benefits and transactions.

The app also provides real-time market prices, weather forecasts, soil health data, and crop care tips.

“This app will bridge the gap between the farmer and the government. It will ensure timely delivery of benefits and critical information right at farmers' fingertips,” said an agriculture department official.

In another significant development, the foundation stone was laid for 62 sub-divisional Krishi Bhawans across the state. These centres aim to decentralise agricultural services and bring them closer to rural communities.

Simultaneously, construction began on the Agricultural Engineering College in Arrah (Bhojpur), at a projected cost of Rs 144.72 crore. The college is expected to become a hub for agricultural innovation, research, and skill development.

Further strengthening the horticulture sector, the Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to 315 newly recruited block horticulture officers, including 150 women, marking a major step toward gender inclusion in the agriculture sector.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Vijay Sinha, along with Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, and Building Construction Minister Jayant Raj.

The rollout is being hailed as a significant step toward modernising Bihar's agricultural landscape, enhancing self-reliance, and improving the livelihoods of millions of farmers ahead of the Kharif season.