Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tornadoes murder many people in US

Tornadoes murder many people in US


2025-05-19 02:40:57
(MENAFN) A devastating series of tornadoes swept through multiple US states over the weekend, resulting in at least 29 fatalities and numerous injuries. The powerful storm system, which began on Friday, struck the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, with Kentucky, Missouri, Virginia, and Indiana bearing the brunt of the destruction. Kentucky alone reported 19 deaths, including one confirmed on Sunday. Missouri, Virginia, and Indiana each suffered additional fatalities, with St. Louis experiencing some of the worst damage.

The storm, described as one of the worst in St. Louis' history, was caused by supercells—intense, long-lasting thunderstorms capable of generating tornadoes with destructive winds. The tornadoes, which affected areas of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, resulted in widespread damage, with many buildings leveled to their foundations. Local authorities reported that at least 26 tornadoes touched down, with Kentucky and Indiana being hit hardest. Many communities are still recovering from the aftermath of this tragic weather event.

MENAFN19052025000045015687ID1109564831

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search