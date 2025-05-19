403
Biden gets diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ cancer illness
(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his office confirmed in a public statement. The cancer was detected during a routine physical exam.
At 82 years old, Biden and his family are now consulting with doctors to determine the best course of treatment. The diagnosis revealed a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating an advanced and fast-growing cancer that has already spread to the bones.
Despite the seriousness of the condition, doctors noted that the cancer is hormone-sensitive, which improves the chances of managing it effectively with current therapies.
Biden has previously overcome skin cancer. In 2023, while still serving as president, he had a lesion removed from his chest that was identified as basal cell carcinoma. His medical team confirmed the removal was successful and that no additional treatment was required.
The news of Biden’s diagnosis comes against the backdrop of his personal history with cancer—his eldest son, Beau Biden, passed away from brain cancer at age 46.
