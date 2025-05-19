Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brooklyn Bridge gets hit by Mexican Navy vessel

Brooklyn Bridge gets hit by Mexican Navy vessel


2025-05-19 02:22:17
(MENAFN) As stated by the New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Mexican Navy cursing vessel on a peaceful journey to the US, crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday evening, causing the death of two staff and harming 19 other people, with two in a severe condition.

The mayor said that 277 individuals were on-board of the vessel – the Cuauhtamoc – when the vessel’s power broke down and hit the bridge, which is over 297 feet long and 40 feet wide.

The mayor stated, "we are praying for everyone on board and their families and are grateful to our first responders who quickly jumped into action, ensuring this accident wasn’t much worse.” In addition, saying that it was verified that after preparatory examination, the bridge retained no damaging and was accessible to the city.

MENAFN19052025000045017281ID1109564813

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search