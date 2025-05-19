Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 20 2025
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|898,530
|529.75
|475,996,768
|12 May 2025
|2,000
|596.38
|1,192,752
|13 May 2025
|2,000
|594.10
|1,188,190
|14 May 2025
|2,000
|599.75
|1,199,495
|15 May 2025
|2,000
|605.74
|1,211,485
|16 May 2025
|2,000
|609.75
|1,219,493
|Accumulated under the programme
|908,530
|530.54
|482,008,182
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,673,648 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.72% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
-
Share repurchase programme 20250519
