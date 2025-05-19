'Agustina Palma's Showstopping White Gown Turns Heads At Cannes 2025'

Agustina Palma on the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, wearing a white mermaid gown by Pronovias that defied the new dress code.

CANNES, FRANCE, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Agustina Palma Turns Heads and Challenges the New Protocol at the 78th Cannes Film Festival

For the second consecutive year, international actress Agustina Palma was one of the undeniable stars of the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, this time with a look that not only dazzled the press and photographers but also sparked discussion among fashion experts for its bold and headline-making design.

Invited by the Campari committee, Palma wore a striking white gown -her signature color for her most iconic red carpet moments- featuring a mermaid silhouette designed by Pronovias . The voluminous structure and dramatic train of the dress skirted the boundaries of a new dress code introduced this year by the festival, which explicitly bans oversized gowns or long trains that may obstruct guest flow or seating logistics. Nevertheless, true to her distinctive style, Agustina struck the perfect balance between grandeur and grace: bold, without excess; provocative, without crossing the line.

The look was completed with diamond jewelry by José Luis Joyería, makeup by Olga Stasevich, and an elegant updo that enhanced her timeless sophistication.

In the 2024 edition of the festival, Palma had already been named among the best-dressed celebrities, alongside stars like Demi Moore, Emma Stone, and Eva Longoria, with media coverage from outlets such as Vogue, Elle, and Variety Latino. This year, she once again made headlines-not only for her stunning fashion choices but also for her rising prominence in the global entertainment industry.

Currently based in Los Angeles, Agustina divides her career between Europe and the United States. Known for her leading roles in hit Disney Channel series such as Once and Bia, she recently appeared in the international series Máxima, produced by Millstreet Films and distributed in Europe by Videoland. She is now preparing for the premiere of an independent feature film with confirmed distribution across Latin America and Europe.

Born in Argentina, Palma has become a regular presence on the world's most prestigious red carpets and an influential voice of her generation. Her steady career growth and unmistakable personal style reaffirm her place as a key figure in today's global entertainment scene.

