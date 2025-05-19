'Qatar One Of Most Committed Countries To Prevent Human Trafficking'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar remains one of the safest and most committed countries in the world when it comes to protecting individuals from all forms of human trafficking.

Through strong laws, active enforcement, and ongoing public awareness efforts, the country continues to take firm steps to prevent exploitation and ensure the safety and dignity of everyone within its borders

“Despite Qatar's strategic location and its capacity to attract hundreds of thousands of workers, as well as being a tourism hub, it remains one of the safest and most effective countries in terms of protection against all forms of human trafficking,” said Secretary-General of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Sultan bin Hassan Al-Jamali said at the opening ceremony of a workshop held in Doha yesterday.

He said that this is attributed to the country's advancement in legislation, public policies, and administrative and institutional measures, including preventive actions such as establishing visa centers in labor-exporting countries.

Al-Jamali noted that the NHRC diligently monitors and follows up on emerging challenges in this area, contributes with insights on legislation and policies, and plays a role in raising public awareness about the dangers of human trafficking.

The National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, in partnership with the NHRC, organized the first basic training workshop on“Combating Human Trafficking through a Human Rights-Based Approach: Prevention, Protection, and Rehabilitation” under the slogan (Our Humanity is One: Dignity and Justice for All).



The workshop aimed to build national capacity in combating human trafficking and addressing victims' needs using a human rights-based framework.

Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking Sarah Abdullah Al-Saadi, said that organizing this workshop aligns with the directives of Qatar's wise leadership in strengthening the human rights protection system and continuing its pioneering efforts in combating human trafficking.

She stressed that human trafficking is one of the gravest contemporary human rights violations, directly threatening human dignity and affecting the most basic rights afforded to every individual.

Al-Saadi pointed out that this workshop is significant as it comes within the framework of implementing the National Strategy for Combating Human Trafficking (2024–2026) and in harmony with the Strategic Plan of the National Human Rights Committee (2024–2030).

She affirmed that addressing such a complex phenomenon requires well-trained national capacities, renewed institutional and societal awareness, and strategic partnerships at all levels.

Director of the United Nations Training and Documentation Centre for Human Rights for South-West Asia and the Arab Region Dr. Abeer Khreisha, noted that human trafficking undermines human dignity and knows no borders or nationalities.

She highlighted that, according to 2021 estimates, 50 million people live in modern forms of slavery for various purposes, the most notable being forced labor and exploitation in all forms.

Khreisha pointed out that illicit profits from forced labor are estimated at $236 billion annually, and that women and girls continue to be disproportionately affected, with one-third of the identified victims being children, whether girls or boys.

Deputy Director of the United Nations Centre for Combating Cybercrime Jassim bin Yousef Al-Kuwari, said that human trafficking is one of the most complex crimes and gravest violations of human rights and dignity.

He noted that the crime has evolved beyond traditional or local dimensions into a transnational organized crime, adapting its methods to modern political, social, and technological contexts.

Al-Kuwari stated that the latest Global Report issued by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Cybercrime in 2024 showed a 25% increase worldwide in the number of identified trafficking victims over recent years.