Aker Horizons ASA - Result Of Buy-Back Offer For Convertible Bonds
FORNEBU, Norway, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement made by Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company" or "Aker Horizons") on 12 May 2025 regarding the Company's launch of a buy-back offer for the Convertible Bond 2021/2026 with ISIN NO0010921596 (the bonds issued thereunder, the " Convertible Bonds ").
No bonds were bought back in the buy-back offer, and NOK 1.6 billion of Convertible Bonds remain outstanding, of which NOK 1.3 billion are held by Aker Capital AS.
DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, acted as Manager to the Company for the buy-back offer.
Contact:
Jonas Gamre, Investor Relations
Tel: +47 97 11 82 92
Email: [email protected]
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This communication is not an offer to sell or purchase any securities, or the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such solicitation is not authorized or would be unlawful. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.
The publication, distribution or release of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4151941WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment