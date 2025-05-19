Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-05-19 02:01:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
19 May 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 16 May 2025 it had purchased a total of 34,354 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 34,354 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 484.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 480.40p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 482.10p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 366,580,034 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 366,580,034.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
16-05-2025 11:05:35 GBp 295 481.60 XLON xHaN7A5sWfz
16-05-2025 11:03:34 GBp 332 481.60 XLON xHaN7A5sWSY
16-05-2025 11:03:34 GBp 477 481.80 XLON xHaN7A5sWSa
16-05-2025 11:00:04 GBp 181 481.80 XLON xHaN7A5sXTo
16-05-2025 11:00:04 GBp 303 482.00 XLON xHaN7A5sXTq
16-05-2025 11:00:02 GBp 244 482.20 XLON xHaN7A5sXTK
16-05-2025 10:59:04 GBp 198 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk$@
16-05-2025 10:59:03 GBp 39 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk$9
16-05-2025 10:59:03 GBp 51 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk$B
16-05-2025 10:59:03 GBp 52 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk$D
16-05-2025 10:59:03 GBp 53 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk$F
16-05-2025 10:59:03 GBp 10 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk$K
16-05-2025 10:59:03 GBp 13 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk$M
16-05-2025 10:59:03 GBp 58 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk$O
16-05-2025 10:59:03 GBp 59 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk$Q
16-05-2025 10:59:03 GBp 144 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk$S
16-05-2025 10:59:03 GBp 51 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk$U
16-05-2025 10:59:02 GBp 31 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk@a
16-05-2025 10:59:02 GBp 52 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk@c
16-05-2025 10:59:02 GBp 1 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk@e
16-05-2025 10:59:02 GBp 250 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk@g
16-05-2025 10:59:02 GBp 22 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sk@i
16-05-2025 10:50:14 GBp 364 480.80 XLON xHaN7A5sgfk
16-05-2025 10:50:14 GBp 393 481.00 XLON xHaN7A5sgfF
16-05-2025 10:50:14 GBp 561 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sgfL
16-05-2025 10:48:41 GBp 610 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sgQY
16-05-2025 10:42:15 GBp 184 481.40 XLON xHaN7A5se73
16-05-2025 10:42:15 GBp 242 481.60 XLON xHaN7A5se7A
16-05-2025 10:42:15 GBp 426 481.60 XLON xHaN7A5se7J
16-05-2025 10:42:15 GBp 608 481.80 XLON xHaN7A5se7L
16-05-2025 10:34:02 GBp 294 481.40 XLON xHaN7A5sMoK
16-05-2025 10:34:02 GBp 424 481.60 XLON xHaN7A5sMoM
16-05-2025 10:29:20 GBp 218 480.60 XLON xHaN7A5sNxo
16-05-2025 10:26:32 GBp 210 480.40 XLON xHaN7A5sKX8
16-05-2025 10:24:43 GBp 245 480.80 XLON xHaN7A5sK6$
16-05-2025 10:22:36 GBp 312 480.80 XLON xHaN7A5sKQq
16-05-2025 10:21:22 GBp 227 480.80 XLON xHaN7A5sLtY
16-05-2025 10:19:33 GBp 279 480.60 XLON xHaN7A5sLBW
16-05-2025 10:19:12 GBp 278 480.40 XLON xHaN7A5sLH0
16-05-2025 10:16:03 GBp 279 480.60 XLON xHaN7A5sI61
16-05-2025 10:14:49 GBp 444 481.20 XLON xHaN7A5sJhp
16-05-2025 10:14:49 GBp 609 481.40 XLON xHaN7A5sJhr
16-05-2025 10:14:49 GBp 400 481.40 XLON xHaN7A5sJhx
16-05-2025 10:11:17 GBp 258 481.40 XLON xHaN7A5sJI$
16-05-2025 10:11:15 GBp 516 482.20 XLON xHaN7A5sJII
16-05-2025 10:11:15 GBp 254 481.80 XLON xHaN7A5sJIP
16-05-2025 10:11:11 GBp 424 482.00 XLON xHaN7A5sJSk
16-05-2025 10:02:40 GBp 116 481.60 XLON xHaN7A5sUlv
16-05-2025 10:02:40 GBp 348 481.60 XLON xHaN7A5sUlx
16-05-2025 10:02:40 GBp 318 481.80 XLON xHaN7A5sUlr
16-05-2025 10:02:40 GBp 79 481.60 XLON xHaN7A5sUlt
16-05-2025 10:02:40 GBp 278 481.40 XLON xHaN7A5sUl0
16-05-2025 10:02:40 GBp 400 481.60 XLON xHaN7A5sUl2
16-05-2025 10:02:00 GBp 299 481.80 XLON xHaN7A5sUsD
16-05-2025 10:01:55 GBp 277 481.80 XLON xHaN7A5sUmL
16-05-2025 09:56:03 GBp 400 481.80 XLON xHaN7A5sVUL
16-05-2025 09:52:05 GBp 683 482.00 XLON xHaN7A5sSV0
16-05-2025 09:51:19 GBp 16 482.20 XLON xHaN7A5sTYr
16-05-2025 09:51:19 GBp 150 482.20 XLON xHaN7A5sTYt
16-05-2025 09:51:19 GBp 288 482.20 XLON xHaN7A5sTYv
16-05-2025 09:51:19 GBp 284 481.80 XLON xHaN7A5sTYy
16-05-2025 09:51:19 GBp 4 481.80 XLON xHaN7A5sTY@
16-05-2025 09:51:17 GBp 2,684 482.20 XLON xHaN7A5sTYC
16-05-2025 09:51:17 GBp 255 482.00 XLON xHaN7A5sTYJ
16-05-2025 09:51:16 GBp 330 482.20 XLON xHaN7A5sTYK
16-05-2025 09:51:16 GBp 242 482.20 XLON xHaN7A5sTYQ
16-05-2025 09:51:16 GBp 400 482.40 XLON xHaN7A5sTYS
16-05-2025 09:41:51 GBp 1,411 481.00 XLON xHaN7A5sRw6
16-05-2025 09:41:51 GBp 233 480.80 XLON xHaN7A5sRwH
16-05-2025 09:41:50 GBp 207 481.40 XLON xHaN7A5sRwM
16-05-2025 09:41:50 GBp 265 481.60 XLON xHaN7A5sRwO
16-05-2025 09:41:50 GBp 284 481.60 XLON xHaN7A5sR5W
16-05-2025 09:41:50 GBp 410 481.80 XLON xHaN7A5sR5Y
16-05-2025 09:40:21 GBp 234 481.80 XLON xHaN7A5sRSe
16-05-2025 09:38:22 GBp 284 481.60 XLON xHaN7A5sO1b
16-05-2025 09:37:39 GBp 238 482.20 XLON xHaN7A5sOMI
16-05-2025 09:36:43 GBp 172 482.40 XLON xHaN7A5sPc2
16-05-2025 09:36:43 GBp 248 482.60 XLON xHaN7A5sPcD
16-05-2025 09:36:43 GBp 198 482.60 XLON xHaN7A5sPcI
16-05-2025 09:36:19 GBp 225 482.80 XLON xHaN7A5sPl1
16-05-2025 09:36:17 GBp 236 483.00 XLON xHaN7A5sPlB
16-05-2025 09:36:15 GBp 443 483.20 XLON xHaN7A5sPk$
16-05-2025 09:36:15 GBp 228 483.40 XLON xHaN7A5sPk1
16-05-2025 09:35:24 GBp 40 483.40 XLON xHaN7A5sP54
16-05-2025 09:35:24 GBp 59 483.40 XLON xHaN7A5sP56
16-05-2025 09:35:24 GBp 89 483.40 XLON xHaN7A5sP58
16-05-2025 09:35:24 GBp 57 483.40 XLON xHaN7A5sP5A
16-05-2025 09:35:24 GBp 25 483.40 XLON xHaN7A5sP5F
16-05-2025 09:33:33 GBp 23 483.40 XLON xHaN7A5s6cr
16-05-2025 09:33:33 GBp 86 483.40 XLON xHaN7A5s6ct
16-05-2025 09:33:33 GBp 113 483.40 XLON xHaN7A5s6cv
16-05-2025 09:30:55 GBp 308 483.00 XLON xHaN7A5s6A7
16-05-2025 09:30:55 GBp 272 483.20 XLON xHaN7A5s6A9
16-05-2025 09:30:55 GBp 270 483.20 XLON xHaN7A5s6AB
16-05-2025 09:30:29 GBp 48 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s6J$
16-05-2025 09:30:29 GBp 52 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s6J1
16-05-2025 09:30:29 GBp 48 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s6J3
16-05-2025 09:30:29 GBp 91 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s6J5
16-05-2025 09:30:29 GBp 54 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s6J7
16-05-2025 09:29:00 GBp 124 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s7vL
16-05-2025 09:29:00 GBp 50 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s7vN
16-05-2025 09:29:00 GBp 52 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s7vP
16-05-2025 09:29:00 GBp 50 483.60 XLON xHaN7A5s7ua
16-05-2025 09:29:00 GBp 49 483.60 XLON xHaN7A5s7uc
16-05-2025 09:29:00 GBp 48 483.60 XLON xHaN7A5s7ue
16-05-2025 09:29:00 GBp 157 483.60 XLON xHaN7A5s7ug
16-05-2025 09:29:00 GBp 148 483.60 XLON xHaN7A5s7ui
16-05-2025 09:29:00 GBp 81 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s7uY
16-05-2025 09:29:00 GBp 93 483.00 XLON xHaN7A5s7u6
16-05-2025 09:29:00 GBp 307 483.00 XLON xHaN7A5s7uC
16-05-2025 09:26:59 GBp 113 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s7ST
16-05-2025 09:26:59 GBp 56 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s7SV
16-05-2025 09:23:36 GBp 246 483.20 XLON xHaN7A5s4NF
16-05-2025 09:23:36 GBp 121 483.00 XLON xHaN7A5s4NL
16-05-2025 09:23:36 GBp 491 483.00 XLON xHaN7A5s4NN
16-05-2025 09:23:36 GBp 28 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s4Mf
16-05-2025 09:23:36 GBp 50 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s4Mh
16-05-2025 09:23:36 GBp 198 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s4Mj
16-05-2025 09:23:36 GBp 8 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s4Ml
16-05-2025 09:22:37 GBp 40 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s5Xe
16-05-2025 09:22:37 GBp 162 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s5Xg
16-05-2025 09:21:38 GBp 32 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s5qm
16-05-2025 09:21:38 GBp 47 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s5qo
16-05-2025 09:21:38 GBp 55 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s5qq
16-05-2025 09:21:38 GBp 56 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s5qs
16-05-2025 09:21:38 GBp 101 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5s5qu
16-05-2025 09:16:42 GBp 360 482.60 XLON xHaN7A5s2Tw
16-05-2025 09:16:42 GBp 601 482.80 XLON xHaN7A5s2Ty
16-05-2025 09:15:11 GBp 234 483.00 XLON xHaN7A5s3n3
16-05-2025 09:14:24 GBp 332 482.60 XLON xHaN7A5s3xO
16-05-2025 09:14:24 GBp 226 482.80 XLON xHaN7A5s3xT
16-05-2025 09:09:45 GBp 343 482.80 XLON xHaN7A5s02T
16-05-2025 09:09:45 GBp 484 483.00 XLON xHaN7A5s02V
16-05-2025 09:04:50 GBp 245 483.20 XLON xHaN7A5sEXF
16-05-2025 09:01:58 GBp 255 483.20 XLON xHaN7A5sEIK
16-05-2025 09:01:27 GBp 300 483.20 XLON xHaN7A5sFbi
16-05-2025 08:58:55 GBp 278 483.40 XLON xHaN7A5sFKc
16-05-2025 08:58:55 GBp 303 483.80 XLON xHaN7A5sFKj
16-05-2025 08:58:55 GBp 653 484.00 XLON xHaN7A5sFKk

