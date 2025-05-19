Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Periodic Announcement On The Acquisition Of The Bank‘S Own Shares And Its Results (Week 2)


2025-05-19 02:01:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This announcement contains information on transactions of the acquisition of own shares of AB Artea bankas (the Bank) carried during the period specified below under the Bank's own share buy-back programme announced on 30 April 2025.

The period during which the acquisition of the Bank's own shares under the programme was carried out – 05.05.2025 – 16.05.2025.

Period covered by this periodic report – 12.05.2025 – 16.05.2025.

Other information:

Transaction overview

Date

Total number of shares purchased on the day ( units)

Weighted average price (EUR)

Total value of transactions (EUR)

2025.05.12

100,000

100,000

100,000

100,000

100,000

Total acquired during the current week

500,000

Total acquired during the programme period

1,000,000

The Bank's own bought-back shares: 11,097,749 units.

Following the above transactions, the Bank will own a total of 11,597,749 units of own shares representing 1.75 % of the Bank's issued shares.

Further detailed information on the transactions is attached.

This information is also available at:

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
... , +370 610 44447

Attachment

  • Additional detailed information about transactions (week 2)

Legal Disclaimer:
