Israel starts a big land raid in Gaza


2025-05-19 01:55:27
(MENAFN) According to regional health representatives, Israel begins a wide land operation in the Gaza strip on Sunday after a constant night of attacks that murdered over one hundred people.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) verified that it had started an “extensive ground operations” throughout the northern and southern areas of the zones, even though discussions over solutions over a potential truce and freeing captives carry on in Qatar.

In an announcement on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the discussion group in Doha is “working to exhaust every possibility for a deal,” but stressed that any possible deal have to have the release of all captives, the removal of Hamas group from Gaza, and the entire disarming of the zone.

Ever since the end of a truce that lasted for two months in March, intervention attempts by Qatar, Egypt, and the US did not to reach a progress. Netanyahu has demanded that the conflict will not be over until Hamas’ absolute failure, as Hamas has rejected any neutralized rules.

