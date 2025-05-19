403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Telegram's Durov Defies Western European Government Censorship Request
(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, announced on Sunday that he declined a request from a “Western European government” aiming to “silence” conservative channels in Romania as the nation approaches its second round of presidential elections.
In his statement shared on Telegram, Durov did not reveal which government made the request but emphasized that he “flatly refused” to comply.
“Telegram will not restrict the freedoms of Romanian users or block their political channels. You can’t ‘defend democracy’ by destroying democracy. You can’t ‘fight election interference’ by interfering with elections.
“You either have freedom of speech and fair elections — or you don’t. And the Romanian people deserve both,” Durov stated.
These comments came as Romanian citizens began voting in the second round of presidential elections today, following an initial round on May 4 where no candidate achieved a majority.
In his statement shared on Telegram, Durov did not reveal which government made the request but emphasized that he “flatly refused” to comply.
“Telegram will not restrict the freedoms of Romanian users or block their political channels. You can’t ‘defend democracy’ by destroying democracy. You can’t ‘fight election interference’ by interfering with elections.
“You either have freedom of speech and fair elections — or you don’t. And the Romanian people deserve both,” Durov stated.
These comments came as Romanian citizens began voting in the second round of presidential elections today, following an initial round on May 4 where no candidate achieved a majority.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 Of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement With $BC Token
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- BTSE Enterprise Solutions To Kick Off BTSE Broker API Hackathon In Dubai
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
CommentsNo comment