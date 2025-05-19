How Kareena Kapoor Made Up For Missing The Guns N' Roses Concert With Her Own Band
The Bollywood diva found a unique way to make up for it-by turning to her own band for a private jam session. Kareena had her own private gig-courtesy of her“in-house” band featuring none other than her husband, Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur. On Monday, the 'Udta Punjab' actress took to her Instagram stories and shared photos featuring Saif and Taimur holding a guitar. Bebo captioned the post,“Might have missed Guns N Roses...but I got my own band people.”
The photo captures Saif striking a pose with his guitar as young Taimur sits nearby, headphones on and tiny guitar in hand-ready to rock alongside his dad.
On May 17, iconic American rockers Guns N' Roses lit up Mumbai with a high-voltage performance that reignited the city's music scene. Taking the stage at the historic Mahalaxmi Race Course as part of their Asia tour, the band marked a triumphant return to India after 13 years.
The band's lineup featured its legendary core members-Axl Rose on vocals and piano, Slash on lead guitar, and Duff McKagan on bass-bringing their signature sound to life. They were joined by touring musicians Richard Fortus on guitar, Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese on keyboards, and drummer Isaac Carpenter.
Meanwhile, speaking of Kareena's work front, the actress was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which featured a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff.
According to reports, Kareena is expected to star in director Meghna Gulzar's upcoming project, tentatively titled Daayra. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made. The film is also said to feature Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran in a prominent role.
