Molecular Partners To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics ("Molecular Partners" or the"Company"), today announced that members of the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ:

Fireside Chat on Tuesday May 20, 2025 beginning at 3:30pm ET



TD Cowen's 6 th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA:

Fireside chat on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 beginning at 10:00am ET



Both events will be webcast and available on the Molecular Partners website, under the investors tab.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ: MOLN) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the design and development of DARPin therapeutics for medical challenges other drug modalities cannot readily address. The Company has programs in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development, with oncology as its main focus. Molecular Partners leverages the advantages of DARPins to provide unique solutions to patients through its proprietary programs as well as through partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Molecular Partners was founded in 2004 and has offices in both Zurich, Switzerland and Concord, MA, USA. For more information, visit and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter / X @MolecularPrtnrs

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, SVP Investor Relations & Strategy

Concord, Massachusetts, U.S.

...

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Laura Jeanbart, PhD, Head of Portfolio Management & Communications

Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland

...

Tel: +41 44 575 19 35