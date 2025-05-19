The Statistical Truth About American Stagnation

MENAFN - Asia Times) A week ago I wrote a post arguing that globalization didn't hollow out the American middle class (as many people believe):

After I wrote the post, John Lettieri of the Economic Innovation Group wrote a great thread that strongly supports my argument. He showed that the timing of America's wage stagnation - roughly, 1973 through 1994 - just didn't line up well with the era of globalization that began with NAFTA in 1994. In fact, American wages started growing again right after NAFTA was passed.

Source: John Lettieri

In fact, wage growth since NAFTA has been almost as strong as in the decades after World War 2!

Now, I think this might be too simple of a story. Although there was a lot of noise and political hand-wringing over NAFTA, most Americans probably don't think it was competition from Mexico that hollowed out the US middle class - they think it was China.

And while economists think NAFTA hurt some specific manufacturing industries in a few specific places , they generally conclude that it helped most Americans ; it's the China Shock, after China's entry into the WTO in 2001, that many economists think was overall harmful to the working class.

And if you add the China Shock to Lettieri's timeline, you see that by some measures - but not by others - there's a second, shorter era of wage stagnation that lines up with it pretty well. I've modified Lettieri's charts to show the China Shock:

Source: John Lettieri , modified by Noah Smith

You can see that median wages flatten out between 2003 and 2015, while average hourly earnings of production and nonsupervisory workers continue to rise.

Obviously, the Great Recession is the biggest factor after 2007 (and many economists believe the China Shock only lasted through 2007 ). But there's a good argument that Chinese competition did hold American wages down for a few years in the 2000s.

And in case you were wondering, here's the breakdown for men and women:

Source: John Lettieri , modified by Noah Smith

And Lettieri has more charts showing that the story looks the same for the working class as it does for the middle class.

So I think the story is more nuanced than Lettieri makes it out to be. The surge in middle-class and working-class wages in the late 1990s might have come in spite of some small headwinds from NAFTA, and the China Shock might have exerted a drag on American wages during the 2000s.

But the much bigger story that these charts tell is that the biggest wage stagnation in modern American history came before the era of globalization - roughly from 1973 through 1994.

What was the cause of that epic stagnation? In macroeconomics, it's very hard to isolate cause and effect, since there are so many things going on at the same time. The decades between 1973 and 1994 featured two oil shocks, major inflation, two big changes in the global monetary regime, multiple major recessions, changes in trade deficits and imports, and plenty more.

So much was going on that it's possible that the wage stagnation was just a series of negative shocks that lasted for a long time -“just one damn thing after another”, as the saying goes.

But as a first pass, we can look at some of the theories of why that stagnation happened, and see if they match up with the timeline.

Productivity stagnation

Part of the stagnation in wages was due to rising inequality. If we look at average versus median hourly compensation (which includes benefits like health insurance and retirement matching contributions), we see that the average stagnated less than the median:

Sources: EPI , Fred