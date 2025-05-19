B2i Digital Named Marketing Partner For 15Th Annual ROTH London Conference

As the Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will publish profiles of the presenting companies on its platform and across 11 social media platforms.

- David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, Inc YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- B2i Digital, Inc. will again serve as the Marketing Partner for the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference , an exclusive, invite-only event connecting executive management from approximately 70 companies with institutional investors. The conference will be held June 24–26, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane.ROTH's London Conference offers 1-on-1 and small group meetings between company leaders and investors across a range of sectors. These 40-minute sessions are designed to provide deeper insight into each company's business model, growth strategy, and long-term vision. The event also includes networking opportunities throughout the three-day schedule.As the Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will publish profiles of the presenting companies on its platform, roth-15th-annual-london-conference , and across 11 social media platforms. These profiles will help participating companies reach retail, institutional, and family office investors globally."B2i Digital is proud to support the ROTH London Conference again this year," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "We know that if a conference has the ROTH name on it, it will be a successful event with top-tier companies and fully vetted investors. This will be our final major event until fall, and we strongly encourage all investors who are able to attend.”Participation in the ROTH London Conference is by invitation only and subject to ROTH approval. Investors interested in attending should contact their ROTH representative or request registration via the official site.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with a select group of public companies, investor conferences and essential capital markets advisors through its Featured Company, Featured Conference and Featured Expert programs. It leverages the latest digital marketing technologies, its network of 1.3 million investors and targeted introductions to bring together key players in the markets. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously an investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer at Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About ROTH Capital Partners, LLCROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH MKM, please visit .Investor Contact:ROTH MKMIsabel Mattson-PainManaging Director, Chief Marketing Officer...

