Official Film Released For“KIWA” The Tea Room Of Light At NIWA, Kyoto Station Building

Seiji Kawajiri, founder of the public interest incorporated foundation KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, is pleased to announce the release of the official film of“KIWA”, the Tea Room of Light he donated to the City of Kyoto. This innovative installation was created by the creative company NAKED, INC., renowned for their immersive art, and is housed within“NIWA,” the newly opened cultural space on the 7th floor East Plaza of Kyoto Station Building.

“KIWA” and“NIWA,” are art spaces created in collaboration with the Urasenke school of tea, Ikenobo school of ikebana, Sogetsu school of ikebana, and the renowned Kyoto landscape studio Ueji. In "KIWA," the host's tea-serving gestures are rendered into trails of light, visually expressing the deep spirit of hospitality and aesthetics that Japan has long cherished. As Kawajiri states, "The essence of Japanese sensibility, spatial rhythm, and hospitality is made visible and elevated into art."

On March 3, 2025, the tea ceremony“Tea Ceremony of Tradition and Innovation presented by Seiji Kawajiri” was held to unveil“KIWA”. Attendees included Mayor Koji Matsui of Kyoto, President Masatake Wakana of Kyoto Station Building Development Co., Ltd., and Masao Yokoi from the Agency for Cultural Affairs. The ceremony featured a special tea preparation by Sokyu Nara of Urasenke Konnichian, offering an immersive cultural experience.

Later that day, Kawajiri also gave remarks at the opening ceremony for“KIWA”.



“I have had the privilege of working around the world, yet Kyoto has always held a special place in my heart. Here, tradition is part of everyday life, sustained by the passion of those who preserve and pass it on. With deep respect for Japanese culture, I hoped to contribute something meaningful to Kyoto-and through a special connection, this project was made possible. When Mr. Muramatsu first shared his vision for the Tea Room of Light, I was deeply moved. It was not merely a display of light, but a space where the host's movements-rooted in the spirit of tea-become trails of light, transformed into art. These movements embody Japan's refined sense of beauty, timing, and hospitality. To see them expressed through light and sound in such a delicate and elegant way was profoundly meaningful. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Urasenke, Ikenobo, Sogetsu, and Ueji, whose contributions made 'KIWA' and 'NIWA' possible.” About Seiji Kawajiri

Founder of the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, a public interest incorporated association, which offers scholarships to support university students who excel academically but have difficulty affording tuition. Kawajiri also supports the DANDELION PROJECT, an art initiative that connects locations and people around world, and has contributed to the establishment of THE GALLERY HARAJUKU. As an active new-generation gallerist, he supports artists who are leading the latest trends in the arts and culture. Guided by the principle of“making the world a better place,” he is active in the fields such as education, arts & culture, food, and more. Written works include the book“GLOBAL CITIZEN: 7 Rules to Fulfill Your Dreams in Your Own Global-Scale Standards.” Seiji Kawajiri Official Website: Recent Activities of Seiji Kawajiri (Japanese Only)

Installation and Restaurant Information: Tea Room of Light“KIWA” and“NIWA”

Title: Tea Room of Light“KIWA”

*“KIWA” is a permanent installation located inside the restaurant“NIWA.” Guests dining at“NIWA” during regular business hours are welcome to experience“KIWA.”

Address:Kyoto Station Building, 7th Floor, East Square

(〒600-8216 901 Higashi-Shiokoji-cho, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan)

Business Hours:11:00~23:00(L.O. 22:30)

Closed:Irregular closing days

Official site:

