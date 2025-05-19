Update: Palestinian Death Toll From Israeli Attacks On Gaza Since Dawn Rises To 140: Civil Defence

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, May 19 (NNN-WAFA) – The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli marauding attacks across the Gaza Strip, since dawn yesterday, has risen to 140, according to the Civil Defence in Gaza.

Local sources and eyewitnesses reported that, Israeli drones mercilessly targeted a gathering of Palestinians, as they were digging a water well, in the Al-Saftawi neighbourhood, north of Gaza City. Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence in Gaza, said that, the airstrike murdered eight people and wounded several others.

This latest major incident brings the death toll since yesterday dawn to 140, as Israeli aircraft brutally attacked tents, housing displaced people and residential houses in various areas of the strip, according to Basal.

He added that, the escalating Zionist Israeli attacks are making the civil defence, with scarce resources, unable to respond to citizens' calls for help.

Basal explained that, 75 percent of all civil defence vehicles in Gaza have stopped operating, due to a lack of fuel, noting that, the fuel crisis is worsening daily.

He warned that, all civil defence vehicle services would be halted within the next 72 hours, and that crews would be unable to carry out their humanitarian missions, due to the lack of even the minimum amount of fuel needed to operate them.

Earlier yesterday, the barbaric Israeli army announced that, its ground forces, including reservists, had begun“extensive operations” in both northern and southern Gaza, under an offensive it termed“Gideon's Chariots.” This campaign marks a new phase in Israel's ruthless ongoing war against the defenseless Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-WAFA