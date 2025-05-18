Austria's JJ Wins Eurovision 2025 With Opera-Techno Fusion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Basel, Switzerland: Austria's JJ won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, with his operatic song "Wasted Love" triumphing at the world's biggest live music television event.

After votes from national juries around Europe and viewers from across the continent and beyond, JJ gave Austria its first victory since performer Conchita Wurst's 2014 triumph.

After the nail-biting drama as the votes were revealed running into Sunday morning, Austria finished with 436 points, ahead of Israel -- whose participation drew protests -- on 357 and Estonia on 356.

"Thank you to you, Europe, for making my dreams come true," 24-year-old countertenor JJ, whose real name is Johannes Pietsch, said after his triumph in the Swiss city of Basel.

"Love is the strongest force in the world. Let's spread more love," the Austrian-Filipino singer said.

"Wasted Love" saw him hit the high notes while mixing opera and techno.

His Eurovision song, about the experience of unrequited love, blends lyricism and balladry, before ending with a techno flourish.

His performance, broadcast in black and white in 4:3 ratio, captivated viewers around Europe.

"What a fantastic success! My warmest congratulations on your victory," said Austria's Chancellor Christian Stocker, adding: "JJ is making Austrian music history."

The Philippine Consulate General in Frankfurt also issued a message of congratulations to JJ on Facebook.

"What an incredible moment -- Filipino pride on the European stage!," it said.

Celine Dion no-show

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest was held at Basel's St. Jakobshalle, packed with 6,500 excited ticket-holders dressed to the nines while 36,000 others watched a live transmission in a nearby stadium.

An estimated 160 million people across Europe and beyond were expected to tune in for the annual TV spectacle, where kitsch, glam and spectacular staging go hand in hand.

Twenty-six countries were in contention, with 11 having been eliminated in the semi-finals during the week.

Basel had been abuzz all week with rumours that Celine Dion might make an emotion-laden appearance as she battles Stiff Person Syndrome.

The Canadian superstar, now 57, launched her international career by winning Eurovision 1988, while competing for Switzerland.

But in the end, she did not appear.

"We have been in contact with her through various channels and regret that ultimately it was not possible to include her in the show," Eurovision organisers told AFP.

"We send her all our best wishes and, above all, good health."

Sweden had long been the bookmakers' hot favourite to win in Basel with the comedy trio KAJ's sauna song "Bara Bada Bastu".

But they finished fourth ahead of Italy, Greece and France as JJ scooped up the microphone-shaped trophy.

Albania, Ukraine and Switzerland rounded out the top 10.