Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russia's SIBUR To Participate In Major Polymer Conference In Indonesia Media Outreach Newswire APAC


2025-05-18 11:19:14
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2025 - SIBUR, Russia's largest producer of polymers and synthetic rubber, will take part in the Meet@Commoplast industry conference in Solo, Indonesia, on 22 May 2025.

Representatives of SIBUR will join panel discussions alongside industry peers to address the state of international polymer markets, including the latest trends in demand and supply, rising protectionism, and logistics challenges.

SIBUR has an installed capacity of 5.2 million tonnes of polypropylene and polyethylene, part of which is exported to China and Southeast Asia.

The company is currently building the Amur Gas Chemical Complex in Russia's Far East, which is now 76% complete and scheduled to launch production in 2026. With a design capacity of 2.7 million tonnes of polymers, the new plant's strategic location and low production costs will enable SIBUR to increase shipments - particularly HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE - to Asia, including Indonesia.

MENAFN18052025003551001712ID1109564386

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search