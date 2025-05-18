Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QRDI Council Hosts 'Innovation Day' At QEF

2025-05-18 11:01:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council has announced its continued partnership with Bloomberg Media and Media City Qatar as the Innovation Sponsor of the fifth Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) 2025, taking place from tomorrow until May 22.
This year's programme will centre around the theme *The Road to 2030: Transforming the Global Economy", exploring pathways to shape a more resilient, inclusive, and forward-looking global economic landscape.
For the third time, the QRDI Council will host the highly anticipated "Innovation Day" on the third day, a dedicated platform featuring a dynamic lineup of expert panels, strategic discussions, and interactive sessions.
In alignment with the theme, this year's QEF will spotlight strategic economic transformation through key sectors such as energy, trade, technology, and investment.
The forum will bring together a diverse range of global leaders and stakeholders, spanning policymakers, business executives, and innovators, to engage in critical discussions on emerging technologies, energy security, and economic resilience.
As part of“Innovation Day” at the QEF 2025, leading voices from across Qatar's research, development, and innovation ecosystem will convene for discussions and breakout sessions centred on harnessing innovation, technology, and local talent to drive sustainable economic growth.
These sessions will support the objectives of the Third Qatar National Development Strategy by advancing forward-looking solutions that reinforce national resilience and position Qatar as a hub for knowledge-driven development.

