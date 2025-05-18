30Th Anniversary Of The Panchen Lama's Disappearance

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of the Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima. Days after the Dalai Lama recognized this young boy as an important Tibetan Buddhist leader, Chinese authorities abducted him and his family. They have not been seen since. Chinese authorities should release Gedhun Choekyi Nyima immediately and stop persecuting Tibetans for their religious beliefs.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.