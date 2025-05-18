Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
30Th Anniversary Of The Panchen Lama's Disappearance

30Th Anniversary Of The Panchen Lama's Disappearance


2025-05-18 11:00:20

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of the Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima.  Days after the Dalai Lama recognized this young boy as an important Tibetan Buddhist leader, Chinese authorities abducted him and his family.  They have not been seen since.  Chinese authorities should release Gedhun Choekyi Nyima immediately and stop persecuting Tibetans for their religious beliefs.

MENAFN18052025004514009831ID1109564213

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search