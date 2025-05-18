Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says 'Saddened' By Joe Biden Cancer Diagnosis

Trump Says 'Saddened' By Joe Biden Cancer Diagnosis


2025-05-18 07:08:14
AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was "saddened" by the news his predecessor and political rival Joe Biden had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Trump, who has repeatedly derided Biden for his cognitive abilities and aged demeanor, said on his Truth Social platform.

