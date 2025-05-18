Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Diplomat: Kuwait Eyes Broader Cooperation With Russia


2025-05-18 07:04:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's strategic vision in terms of relations with Russia is based on boosting economic collaboration in all fields, mainly in renewable energy and modern technology, said Kuwait Embassy's Acting Charge D'Affairs Ahmad Al-Buaijan on Sunday.
Al-Buaijan made the statement to KUNA at the end of the 2025 Kazan International Economic Forum - Russia-Islamic World Forum - in Tatarstan.
He noted that the forum is a strategic platform to develop reciprocal investments between Kuwait and Russia, in line with mutual eagerness to explore investments in sustainable developmental projects to bear fruits for both sides.
It is also a chance to materialize mutual visions and turn them into tangible strategic partnerships to enhance collaboration in digital economy and industries, in addition to renewable energy sector, he stated.
Al-Buaijan commented the forum's outcomes resulted in signing over 120 economic deals and memorandums between the participating parties in the domains of transport, energy, Islamic finance.
The conferees discussed the most prominent economic challenges globally and means of making use of modern technology to bolster investment partnerships, in addition to other topics. (Pickup previous)
