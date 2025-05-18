Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tornado Cash Developer's Legal Team Accuses Prosecutors Of Withholding Crucial Evidence

2025-05-18 07:00:15
(MENAFN- Crypto Breaking) The developers of Tornado Cash and their attorney claim that prosecutors have concealed vital evidence in a recent legal case. This controversial revelation has caused a stir in the cryptocurrency community.

According to reports, the legal team representing the developers of Tornado Cash is accusing prosecutors of withholding crucial information that could potentially exonerate their clients. The attorney asserts that the evidence in question could significantly impact the outcome of the case.

This latest development has raised concerns about transparency and due process in the legal proceedings surrounding Tornado Cash. The cryptocurrency platform, known for its anonymity features, has been at the center of a legal battle that has captured the attention of the industry.

As the case continues to unfold, many in the cryptocurrency community are closely following the developments and eagerly awaiting further updates. The outcome of this legal dispute could have far-reaching implications for the future regulation of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects like Tornado Cash.

