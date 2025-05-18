Tudo Para Brasileiros Award Celebrates Its First Edition In Los Angeles With Gala Evening In Beverly Hills

Thays Bonini, Gero Bonini and Thais Eliasen | Photo by Marcos Daniel Ferreira @shotlovela

Karen Kardasha, global influencer wins Tudo Para Brasileiro Award| Photo by Livia Wippich @shotlovela

Açaí Republic Partners | Photo by Marcos Daniel Ferreira @shotlovela

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The first California edition of the Tudo Para Brasileiros Awards - by t.PR - took place yesterday at the luxurious SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, bringing together Brazilian entrepreneurs, influencers and personalities who stand out in the United States. After successful editions in Orlando, the awards landed on the West Coast with an emotional ceremony, paying tribute to the strength and impact of the Brazilian community in America.Conceived by journalist Géro Bonini, founder of the Tudo Para Brasileiros portal, the award recognizes Brazilian leaders in various areas such as entrepreneurship, innovation, social impact and culture. The Los Angeles edition was executive produced by publicist Thays Bonini and supported by t.PR Agency, led by Public Relations Thais Eliasen.Among the honorees and prominent guests were influencer Karen Kardasha, jiujitsu choir belt Rigan Machado, jiujitsu black belt master Rodrigo Freitas, actress Zilu Camargo, presenter Jana Nagase (Jana On Camera), actor Renato Fimene, and big names from the business scene such as Alexandre Felix (Moov Boston), Joe Douglas and Anna Luisa Marinho (DX Business Center), Verônica Mira, Wagner Pereira and Adriano Nasal (Açaí Republic), Ketrin Ofilada (HiBrazil Market), Dr. Felipe Alexandre (ALFA) and Pedro Carvalho (Pedroca's Burger)."Bringing the award to California is a milestone. The energy of our community here is vibrant and diverse. It was a night to celebrate, recognize and inspire," said Géro Bonini. The CEO of t.PR, Thais Eliasen, stressed the importance of the award as a tool for connection: "The award is more than a trophy. It's a moment of unity, visibility and appreciation of our culture".The event was supported by brands committed to the Brazilian community in the USA. The official sponsors were: LEMFI, Pyzo-X, 3,2,1 Go!, Açaí Republic, American Dream Real Estate Investment, Carro Fácil Orlando, DX Business Center, Medeiros Law Firm, Moov Boston and Fenix Truck School.Partners and supporters included SpeedMax, TV Connect USA, Spot Brazil Radio, Tickets 4-Way, LIDE Orlando and Just LED Technology.The evening was marked by exciting speeches, high-level networking, media coverage and an atmosphere of celebration of the achievements of the Brazilian community that transforms, undertakes and shines abroad.Find out more about the awards and future editions:Instagram: @tudoparabrasileirosPress contact: ...

Thais Eliasen

t. PR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.