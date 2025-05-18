MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK, USA - US Coast Guard and multiple agencies responded to a Mexican Tall ship that allided with the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday night.

Coast Guard Sector New York received a report that the Mexican Navy vessel Cuauhtémoc, a 297-foot training ship with 277 people on board, allided with the Brooklyn Bridge.

The Cuauhtémoc experienced damage on all three masts and reported multiple injuries on board as a result of the allision.

Sector New York immediately launched a crew from Coast Guard Station New York to the scene and established a safety zone from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Manhattan Bridge.

New York Vessel Traffic Services suspended commercial traffic in the area.

The injured personnel were transported to local hospitals in Manhattan.

The Cuauhtémoc is currently moored at Pier 36 on the East River as damage assessments and future actions for the salvage plans for the vessel are being determined. Sector New York has established a 50-yard safety zone around the vessel.

At this time, vessels transiting the area have been requested to proceed at slow speed. The Coast Guard's Vessel Traffic Service is actively monitoring the situation, and the NYPD is providing 24/7 patrols of the safety zone.

The incident investigation is in progress and being actively coordinated between the governments of Mexico and United States, including the United States' National Transportation Safety Board and Coast Guard.

We extend our condolences to the friends and families of the crewmembers who lost their lives and remain committed to supporting our partners and ensuring port safety.

The post US Coast Guard responds to Mexican Tall ship Allision appeared first on Caribbean News Global .