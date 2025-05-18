Tourism Takes Hit

Representational Photo

For over three years, tourism in Kashmir has been consistently on the rise. So much so, it became not just a symbol of the prevailing normalcy but also underpinned it. In 2024, 2.95 million tourists visited Kashmir – 43,000 of them foreigners – up from 2.71 million in 2023 and 2.67 million in 2022. This year, the government expected to beat this record but the Pahalgam attack has suddenly brought it down to a trickle.

In the Valley, hotels, houseboats, and tour operators, once fully booked for the summer season, are now scrambling to offer discounts of up to 70% after mass cancellations from anxious tourists. This sudden collapse in tourism, a sector that had flourished in recent years, thanks to a lull in violence, threatens to hit the livelihood of a large number of people deeply dependent on visitors drawn to Kashmir's snow-capped peaks, pristine lakes, and lush Mughal gardens. This even as the booking sites show deep price cuts, but the tourism stakeholders have little hope.

Most of the bookings for the immediate future have been cancelled, and it is going to hurt. The four-day war during which India inflicted punishment on Pakistan for the killings of tourists at Pahalgam has put the clock back. And it would take time before the situation turns around. On a positive note, while the arrivals from the northern states have by and large come to a halt, those from the southern states have continued to trickle in, brushing aside the fresh security concerns. The government has welcomed this trend, offering all help to the visitors and tourism stakeholders. Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti appreciated the courage of some of these visitors during her visit to Pahalgam in the aftermath of the carnage, assuring them of the region's“resilience and hospitality.”

But this, of course, isn't enough. The tourism sector forms 6.8 percent of Kashmir's GDP and employs two million people. The sector has the potential to shore up the Valley's beleaguered economy. But the sharp drop in tourist numbers is certain to drive up unemployment figures. Already, taxi drivers are speaking of the abrupt collapse in business. The Valley cannot afford another season lost to fear. It's time to restore confidence, protect livelihoods, and let Kashmir welcome the world again.